National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13

World-class theatre is available to view and enjoy on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse! The next presentation from National Theatre in HD is Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

It is presented courtesy of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Escape to the Italian Riviera with a cast including Katherine Parkinson (Home, I'm Darling, The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula, She Stoops to Conquer) in this "blissful revival" (Telegraph) of Shakespeare's romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity. The legendary Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner's daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.

Following the award-winning success of National Theatre Live's Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, captured live from The National Theatre stage.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.