National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse, January 13

The next presentation from National Theatre in HD is Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Jan. 05, 2023  
World-class theatre is available to view and enjoy on the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse! The next presentation from National Theatre in HD is Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

It is presented courtesy of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Escape to the Italian Riviera with a cast including Katherine Parkinson (Home, I'm Darling, The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula, She Stoops to Conquer) in this "blissful revival" (Telegraph) of Shakespeare's romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity. The legendary Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner's daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.

Following the award-winning success of National Theatre Live's Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, captured live from The National Theatre stage.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of Mancheste Photo
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Little Theatre of Manchester
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME a play by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon  has been announced at Little Theatre of Manchester, March 31- April 16, 2023. Directed by Joe Keach-Longo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions
See rehearsal photos of Brief Cameo Productions’ Sunday in the Park with George, scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm.
THE 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company, January 14 Photo
THE 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company, January 14
The Contemporary Theater Company is back with its annual theatrical feat, The 24-Hour Play Festival on January 14 at 8 pm. 
2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10 Photo
2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10
On Friday, February 10th at 7 PM, actress and producer Debra Kahn-Bey will share her story of succeeding in business and becoming an actor as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act series. Kahn-Bey's acting credits include Slapface (2021), American Hunger (2013), and Speechifyin' (2021).

