Nashvilles's Charles Esten And His Touring Band Six Wire Announced at Palace Theater

Charles Esten, known best for his role as Deacon Claybourne on the hit television show NASHVILLE, will appear March 28 at the Palace Theater in Waterbury, along with his band SIX WIRE. Tickets, which go on sale Friday February 7 and range from $55 - $65, with a limited number of $80 seats, that include a Meet and Greet, can be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on-line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

Charles Esten was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and grew up in Alexandria, VA. After starting his acting career in Los Angeles, he was pleased to make his theatrical debut in London, portraying Buddy Holly in the hit West End musical BUDDY. It was in that role; he was honored to perform for H.R.M Queen Elizabeth in the Royal Variety Performance.

Since then, aside from NASHVILLE, he has performed on WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY, as well as appearing on many other films and television shows including THE POSTMAN, NYPD BLUE, ER, BIG LOVE, and the American version of THE OFFICE. Coming up will be a recurring role on TNT's TELL ME YOUR SECRETS, and Netflix's new series Outer Banks.



It was NASHVILLE that reopened Esten's musical career, and over the course of the last six years he has performed hundreds of live concerts, including three sold out NASHVILLE IN CONCERT shows at the Royal Albert Hall. He has performed in the O2 Arena at the C2C Festival, at the CMC Festival in Australia, STAGECOACH in Indio, CA, CMA Fest in Nashville, as well as the Bluebird Café, The Ryman Auditorium, and the Grand Ole Opry where, on July 20th, he made his 100th appearance.

Esten made musical history when he earned a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for his #EverySingleFriday campaign which yielded 54 original songs that he wrote, recorded, and released, once a week, for 54 consecutive weeks. The songs are all available on iTunes, and on Spotify, where his music has already been streamed worldwide nearly 8 million times.

Married for 27 years, Esten and his wife Patty have three children - Taylor, Chase and Addie - and make their home in Nashville, TN. Addie is a survivor of childhood leukemia, and her journey has inspired her parents' passionate involvement in fundraising for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Esten serves as the National Honorary Spokesperson for the Light the Night Walk. Over the last 6 years, their Light the Night Walk team - Team Addie - has raised over one million dollars in the fight against blood cancer.



For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.





