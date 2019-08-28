NUNSENSE Comes to Sharon Playhouse

Celebrating it's 60thAnniversary of presenting top quality entertainment, Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT under the management of Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager and Managing Director Robert Levinstein, announces the casting and creative team for Dan Goggin's Off-Broadway hit musical comedy, NUNSENSE.

As Artistic Director Wager says, "What better way to conclude our official summer mainstage season then offer audiences this hilarious show!"

The zany Little Sisters of Hoboken arekicking up their heels and lifting their voices! Join Reverend Mother, a former circus performer itching to reclaim the spotlight, and her four sisters as they stage a riotous variety show filled with comic misadventures that are sure to be habit-forming! The fictional Sisters host a fundraiser after they discover their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidently poisoned 52 of the sisters. To help cover the burial costs, the surviving sisters take over the stage production of "Grease" and host a lively variety show filled with a huge dose of humor and more than 25 original songs.

Meet the jovial Reverend Mother and her sisters including a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who has dreams of becoming a ballerina; and the charmingly wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Goggin named the characters in honor of nuns he holds in high regard from his school days and for whom he maintains an affection. Since its debut, "Nunsense" has delighted audiences with more than 5,000 productions worldwide and has been translated into 21 languages. The Little Sisters of Hoboken entertain with energetic song and dance numbers, including ballet, tap dancing and comic surprises.

The Little Sisters of Hoboken will be portrayed by Kimberly Chesser (Sister Robert Anne), Bambi Jones (Sister Mary Hubert), Krista Kurtzberg (Sister Mary Leo), Jeanne Tinker (Sister Mary Amnesia) and Mary Stout (Sister Mary Regina).

The creative team is: Teri Gibson (Director/Choreographer), Eric Thomas Johnson (Music Director), Barry Axtell (Set Design), Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Paige Ellen Seber (Associate Lighting Design) and Graham Stone (Sound Design). Tim Fitzsimons is the Stage Manager.

Nunsense runs from August 30-September 15.

However, the entertainment doesn't end there!

Grammy nominated Broadway and Recording star Maureen McGovern will appear on September 21 as part of the annual Playhouse Spotlight Gala and on October 5 & 6 the Playhouse will present a staged concert of Gilbert & Sullivan's HMS Pinafore in conjunction with the Salisbury Sinfonietta.

For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit summer theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.





