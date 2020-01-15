NEWSIES Announced At Westport Country Playhouse

Broadway Method Academy (BMA), the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse, announced casting for its upcoming musical, "Disney's Newsies." A host of Broadway actors will be featured in the cast alongside the Academy's 40 students.

Directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott (original national touring cast of "Newsies"), nine performances are scheduled at Westport Country Playhouse, Friday through Sunday, February 7 - 9, and 14 - 16.

"'Newsies' has an incredible, poignant story," said Connor Deane, BMA Executive Director. "We are so excited for Chaz Wolcott from the first national tour to lead this company of exceptional performers. Our BMA students will have such a unique experience performing alongside several performers from the first national tour of 'Newsies'". There is an energy around this show that audiences will feel from the first downbeat."

The cast will be headed by Joey Barreiro ( national tours of "Newsies," "A Bronx Tale") as Jack Kelly; Aisha de Haas (Broadway's "Caroline, or Change," "Rent"; Medda in the national tour of "Newsies") as Medda Larkin; Alaina Mills (national tour of "Beautiful") as Katherine Plumber; and James Judy (Broadway's "Into the Woods," "The Scarlet Pimpernel," national tour of "Newsies") as Joseph Pulitzer.

The ensemble will feature 40 students from Broadway Method Academy.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors", "Sister Act") and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein ("Kinky Boots"). Featuring a live orchestra and 40 BMA students alongside Broadway professionals, and songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," "Newsies" is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The creative team also features set designer Ryan Howell, lighting designer Weston G. Wetzel, costumer designer Dustin Cross, and wig designer Kaitie Adams. Garrett Taylor conducts the 11-piece orchestra. Connor Deane, J. Scott Handley, and David Dreyfoos serve as executive producers. "Disney's Newsies" is produced by Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse.

For more information, visit www.broadwaymethodacademy.org

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

ABOUT BROADWAY METHOD ACADEMY

Broadway Method Academy, located in Fairfield, is a non-profit organization that offers a premier musical theatre training program and provides the essential tools for young artists in acting, singing, and dancing. BMA also connects children and teens that are passionate about the arts with some of Broadway's top talents and guest instructors. BMA's goal is to create a thriving artistic atmosphere where students can create lasting friendships and develop skills they will use forever.

ABOUT Westport Country Playhouse

The mission of Westport Country Playhouse is to enrich, enlighten, and engage the community through the power of professionally produced theater of the highest caliber and the welcoming experience of the Playhouse campus. The not-for-profit Playhouse provides this experience in multiple ways by offering live theater experiences of the highest quality, under the artistic direction of Mark Lamos; educational and community engagement events to further explore the work on stage; the New Works Initiative, a program dedicated to the discovery, development, and production of new live theatrical works; special performances and programs for students and teachers with extensive curriculum support material; Script in Hand play readings to deepen relationships with audiences and artists; the renowned Woodward Internship Program during the summer months for aspiring theater professionals; Family Festivities presentations to delight young and old alike and to promote reading through live theater; youth performance training through Broadway Method Academy, Westport Country Playhouse's resident conservatory program; and the beautiful and historic Playhouse campus open for enjoyment and community events year-round. Charity Navigator has recently awarded its top 4-star charity rating to the Playhouse in recognition of its strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.





