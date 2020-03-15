NBYT Suspends Programming Due to COVID-19

NBYT is suspending programs indefinitely in response to the current COVID-19 public health situation. The company will reassess the situation on March 30 along with the State and New Britain Schools and update our plan as necessary.

The following statement has been released:

Winter 2020 Saturday Classes will wrap up a week early on 3/14 with impromptu class shares. Winter 2020 Homeschool Classes are on hold until further notice. NBYT 10th

Birthday Party scheduled for 3/14 is CANCELLED.

Hobbit and Seas the Day-A Little Mermaids Tale will have no rehearsals until further notice.

Any updates will be posted to our website, social media, and our voicemail. Participants will be contacted directly by email.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our students and community.

Please also consider donating to NBYT and supporting your artist friends during this difficult time as so many arts and entertainment organizations make tough choices for the public benefit. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=EAREX7V8WH52Q&source=url





