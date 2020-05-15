Music Theatre Of Connecticut Holds Annual Gala Fundraising Competition Online

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 33rd Season, has announced their annual, gala fundraiser entitled THE MTC VOICE: ONLINE EDITION, being live streamed on their website starting Thursday, May 21st at 7:00pm and ending Sunday, May 24th. The weekend-long event will consist of a Kids' Singing Competition on Thursday at 7pm, an Adults' Singing Competition on Friday at 8pm, an MTC student produced "Digital Gala" entitled, THE YOUTH ARTISTS PROJECT, on Saturday at 11am, and finally, the results of the Kids' and Adults' Singing Competitions on Sunday at 5pm. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund and programming of Music Theatre of Connecticut and 10% of each contestants proceeds will go to a charity of their choice.

THE MTC VOICE: ONLINE EDITION, much like the hit singing-competition show, THE VOICE, has contestants perform against each other in friendly-competition to garner the most votes and be crowned champion. Throughout the weeks leading up to THE MTC VOICE: ONLINE EDITION, contestants will raise money for MTC through sponsorships. Once the competitions begin on May 21st for the Kids and May 22nd for the Adults, viewers can vote on their favorite contestants. On Sunday, May 24th, the winners will be announced for both the Kids' and Adults' Competitions. Winners include those in the two categories that not only garnered the most votes, but raised the most money through sponsorships. This is sure to be an exciting event that will bring the community together even in this age of social distancing!

Throughout the contestants' rehearsal process leading up to the event, they have been given experienced, professional coaches to help them create their final product. These coaches include Jodi Stevens (B'way- Urban Cowboy, Jekyll & Hyde), Frank Mastrone (B'way- Jekyll & Hyde,Cats, Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera), Kirsti Carnahan (B'way- Kiss of The Spider Woman, Les Miserables, Cats, Annie), Nicolas Dromard (B'way- Mary Poppins, Jersey Boys, Oklahoma, The Boy From Oz), Desirée Davar (B'way- West Side Story Revival, Where's Charley?), Peter McClung (Fulton- Sweeney Todd, Maine State- The Music Man, WPPAC- Dogfight), Paulette Oliva (Off B'way- Fire, The Play, Return to Spoon River, Barbicide), and Elissa Demaria (Live Arts Maryland- Kiss Me Kate, Norwegian Cruise Lines- Shout!: The Mod Musical, Summer Theatre of New Canaan- Seussical: The Musical).

On Saturday, May 23rd at 11:00am, MTC will present THE YOUTH ARTISTS PROJECT, hosted by MTC student, Jonah Frimmer. Jonah, with his fellow young performers, will put on an event filled with talent all about kids celebrating the value of their work and the power of their voices to make a difference. Like THE MTC VOICE: ONLINE EDITION, this will be streamed on MTC's website.

Don't miss out on this fun-filled, weekend-long event to support MTC's MainStage and School of Performing Arts programming! More information about the THE MTC VOICE: ONLINE EDITION can be found at www.musictheatreofct.com/mtcvoiceonline.





