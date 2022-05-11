Milford Point Brewing and Milford Arts Council to Host Brews & Pose Event

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) and Milford Point Brewing are excited to partner for our first ever Brews & Pose event. Brews & Pose will take place at Milford Point Brewing located at 230 Woodmont Rd Building 29B in Milford, CT on Monday, May 23rd at 7pm. This event is open to all 21+ no prior experience is necessary. The $28 admission fee will get you all of the supplies needed and one free brew!

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "We love being able to partner with other local businesses. The opportunity to partner with Milford Point Brewing is very exciting for us. We have been offering a Figure Drawing class at our Firehouse Gallery twice a month since the fall, but to get out into the community and bring it to Milford Point Brewing will bring a different environment. It will definitely be a fun night drawing "from the model" in an easy and comfortable atmosphere while sipping on some tasty brews!"

Tickets for Brews & Pose are on sale now and available at: https://milfordarts.org/brews-and-pose.

The Milford Arts Council is a non-profit 501c3 visual and performing arts organization located in Milford, CT with a mission to provide audiences, students, and artists with opportunities and experiences in the arts that enlighten, enrich, and entertain. The vision of the MAC is to see creativity happening everywhere, making Milford CT a thriving destination community of culture for all.