Met Opera's LA BOHEME Will Screen at Ridgefield Playhouse

The world's most popular opera, Puccini's La Boheme returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse screen in Franco Zeffirelli's' acclaimed production for The Metropolitan Opera Sunday, July 7th at 4pm. Zeffirelli's picturesque staging, an audience favorite for more than 30 years, features a winning young cast, including soprano Kristine Opolais and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Stefano Ranzani conducts. This screening is part of Atria Senior Living Classical Series underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin, with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

Paris, in the 1830s. In their Latin Quarter garrett, the near-destitute artist Marcello and poet Rodolfo try to keep warm on Christmas Eve by feeding the stove with pages from Rodolfo's latest drama... Based on Henri Murger's novel, Scènes de la vie de bohème, a loose collection of scenes of life in the Latin Quarter of Paris in the 1840s, Puccini's La Boheme gave the story its plot, combining the characters of Francine and Mimi into one character and piecing together episodes from various chapters. The Franco Zeffirelli production, first staged in 1981, is the most seen production of any opera in Met history.

The Metropolitan Opera is a vibrant home for the most creative and talented singers, conductors, composers, musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers from around the world. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Metropolitan Opera in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for live and encore HD screenings of The Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You