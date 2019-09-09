Maureen McGovern to Headline Sharon Playhouse Gala

Concluding the official main stage season, the historic Sharon Playhouse will hold it's an annual Spotlight Gala fundraiser on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

The Gala begins at 6:00pm with cocktails and a light supper in the Bok Gallery and then moves to the Playhouse for the performance with Ms. McGovern. Following the performance the audience is invited to the Playhouse Patio for dessert and a champagne reception.

McGovern's career spans more than 45 years. She has received multiple Grammy, Drama Desk awards and nominations for her work in the theater, film and music industries.

Her onstage career began in 1981 with her Broadway debut as Mabel in "The Pirates of Penzance." Other notable productions she appeared in include "Nine," "3 Penny Opera," "Little Women: The Musical" and "The King an I." On-screen credentials include appearances in popular films such as "Airplane!", "Airplane II: The Sequel" and "Joseph: King of Dreams."

As a singer, she has multiple chart-topping recordings to her credit along with award-winning film tracks including the No. 1 Oscar-winning International Gold Record hit "The Morning After" from "The Poseidon Adventure." Other hits include "Can You Read My Mind" from "Superman," "We May Never Love Like This Again" from "The Towering Inferno" and "Difficult Worlds" from the TV series "Angie."

As Artistic Director Wager says, "We are thrilled to offer the immense talents of Maureen McGovern to our community for this once in a lifetime evening!"

Ms. McGovern will be accompanied by Music Director Jeff Harris

Ticket prices for the Gala range from $50 to $250 with some "show only" tickets available.

For tickets and more information visit www.SharonPlayhouse.org or call 860.364.7469 ext. 100.

Sharon Playhouse is a not-for-profit summer theatre that uses a unique blend of professional designers, directors, musicians, Equity actors, non-Equity actors, and dedicated community performers and volunteers.





