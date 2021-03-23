Mary Lou Piland to be Featured in the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT SERIES

Not many people can tell their story to such acclaim that they get invited to be a presenter for the MOTH, have a play written about it, and now have a movie deal in the works! And that is just how the beginning of Mary Lou Piland's 2ND ACT story begins! On April 20 at 3:00pm, come meet the effervescent author of For the Love of Spumoni (with12 million FB Fans & counting!) and hear her tell her own story firsthand with a brand new (and surprising) epilogue! Tickets are $20 and available for either in person or virtual streaming of the event and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

Hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon. Box Office doors remain locked. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Masks are required. To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to. Sponsors of the 2ND ACT series are OLLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms.

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!