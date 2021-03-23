Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mary Lou Piland to be Featured in the Palace Theater's 2ND ACT SERIES

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives!

Mar. 23, 2021  
Not many people can tell their story to such acclaim that they get invited to be a presenter for the MOTH, have a play written about it, and now have a movie deal in the works! And that is just how the beginning of Mary Lou Piland's 2ND ACT story begins! On April 20 at 3:00pm, come meet the effervescent author of For the Love of Spumoni (with12 million FB Fans & counting!) and hear her tell her own story firsthand with a brand new (and surprising) epilogue! Tickets are $20 and available for either in person or virtual streaming of the event and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.

Hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm and Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to noon. Box Office doors remain locked. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Masks are required. To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to. Sponsors of the 2ND ACT series are OLLLI, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms.

2ND ACT is a storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!


