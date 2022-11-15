Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOMIX Returns To The Warner Theatre This January

This Washington, CT-based, internationally acclaimed dance company has been performing at the Warner Theatre for over 25 years.

Nov. 15, 2022  
MOMIX Returns To The Warner Theatre This January

MOMIX returns to the Warner Theatre on Saturday, January 14 at 8 pm & Sunday, January 15 at 2 pm performing a mix of new works, and audience favorites.

Moses Pendleton, Artistic Director of MOMIX, co-founded the ground-breaking Pilobolus Dance Theatre in 1971, and after half a century, still hasn't come close to running out of innovative visions for the human body on stage.

This Washington, CT-based, internationally acclaimed dance company has been performing at the Warner Theatre for over 25 years.

"We love performing at the Warner. We use it as a testing ground to explore new ideas, premiere new works, and gather feedback from our friends in the local community before hitting the world stage. Almost all of our new works are seen at the Warner first" says Moses Pendleton, Artistic Director.

Following an 18-month pandemic shutdown, MOMIX has spent the past year touring extensively in France, Italy, Holland, Israel, and the U.S. "We are so happy to be touring again, and are thrilled to return to our hometown theatre here in the Litchfield Hills" says Associate Director, Cynthia Quinn.

In an endless search for another gravity, MOMIX combines surprising physicality, riveting music, creative subject matter, and transformative use of props, costumes, lighting & projections to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish.

Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, November 15 at 12 pm, and to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.




Center Stage Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring XANADU, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING &am Photo
Center Stage Theatre Announces 2023 Season Featuring XANADU, A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING & More
Center Stage Theatre, an inclusive and intergenerational community-based theatre providing high quality and affordable performances, educational programming and volunteer opportunities, has announced its 2023 season. 
Chris Fullers CHEESE FRIES & FROOT LOOPS is Coming to Fairfield Theatre Company This M Photo
Chris Fuller's CHEESE FRIES & FROOT LOOPS is Coming to Fairfield Theatre Company This Month
Cheese Fries & Froot Loops, a humorous and poignant new solo show, direct from Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row, written and performed by Chris Fuller about his pursuit of a life-long dream: to play on the PGA Tour while living with Bipolar Mental Disorder, will be performed at Fairfield Theatre Company on Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30pm.
Mary Jane Robinson Comes To The Palace Theatre Next Month Photo
Mary Jane Robinson Comes To The Palace Theatre Next Month
Believing in Your Self could be the subheading for Mary Jane Robinson's 2ND ACT presentation, Don't Tell Me I Can't, on December 6, at 7pm at the Palace Theater's Poli Club.
Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Westhill High School Photo
Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Westhill High School
You won't believe the performers are students in this otherwise professional production of a Broadway favorite.

More Hot Stories For You


Mary Jane Robinson Comes To The Palace Theatre Next MonthMary Jane Robinson Comes To The Palace Theatre Next Month
November 15, 2022

Believing in Your Self could be the subheading for Mary Jane Robinson's 2ND ACT presentation, Don't Tell Me I Can't, on December 6, at 7pm at the Palace Theater's Poli Club.
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Launches THE STURGES RIDGE CENTURY OF CINEMASacred Heart University Community Theatre Launches THE STURGES RIDGE CENTURY OF CINEMA
November 14, 2022

The SHU Community Theatre has launched the Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, a curated monthly series spotlighting the 20th century's finest films. The Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, supported by Jewish Senior Services, begins with a red-carpet event prior to the screening of the 1946 holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life on Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.
The Warner Theatre To Welcome Garet&Company Performing ECLIPSEThe Warner Theatre To Welcome Garet&Company Performing ECLIPSE
November 14, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome Garet&Company to present their first ever evening length showcase, 'ECLIPSE' on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!
Liz Callaway, Klea Blackhurst & More to Perform as Part of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Winter Cabaret SeriesLiz Callaway, Klea Blackhurst & More to Perform as Part of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Winter Cabaret Series
November 14, 2022

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will ring in the 2022 holiday season with its first ever Winter Cabaret Series running December 15 through December 18. Tthe line-up will feature an array of accomplished Broadway and cabaret favorites, who will perform festive, holiday-themed shows.
New York City Opera to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 in DecemberNew York City Opera to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 in December
November 12, 2022

New York City Opera will celebrate the holidays with All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, presented in association with Bodhi Tree Concerts and with the support of Kings Alley.