MOMIX Returns To The Warner Theatre This January

MOMIX returns to the Warner Theatre on Saturday, January 14 at 8 pm & Sunday, January 15 at 2 pm performing a mix of new works, and audience favorites.

Moses Pendleton, Artistic Director of MOMIX, co-founded the ground-breaking Pilobolus Dance Theatre in 1971, and after half a century, still hasn't come close to running out of innovative visions for the human body on stage.

This Washington, CT-based, internationally acclaimed dance company has been performing at the Warner Theatre for over 25 years.

"We love performing at the Warner. We use it as a testing ground to explore new ideas, premiere new works, and gather feedback from our friends in the local community before hitting the world stage. Almost all of our new works are seen at the Warner first" says Moses Pendleton, Artistic Director.

Following an 18-month pandemic shutdown, MOMIX has spent the past year touring extensively in France, Italy, Holland, Israel, and the U.S. "We are so happy to be touring again, and are thrilled to return to our hometown theatre here in the Litchfield Hills" says Associate Director, Cynthia Quinn.

In an endless search for another gravity, MOMIX combines surprising physicality, riveting music, creative subject matter, and transformative use of props, costumes, lighting & projections to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant, and astonish.

Tickets are on sale to Warner supporters Tuesday, November 15 at 12 pm, and to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.