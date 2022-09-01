Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces Fall Concert Series

Little Theatre of Manchester is closing out the summer season on a high note with Sep-TUNE-ber! Five weekends of concerts performed by five boisterous bands playing some of the greatest music ever made. Featuring the best of Motown, The Everly Brothers, The Carpenters, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin this eclectic group of artists will pay tribute to some of your favorite musicians of yesterday.

"We want to do something special for the Greater Manchester community! With jukebox hit-after-hit, I can't think of a more fitting bridge to next season. Folks are sure to leave snapping their fingers and dancing all the way to the car" shared Dwayne Harris, Little Theatre of Manchester's Executive Director.

LTM announced dates for their rollicking concert series beginning Friday, September 9 with THE GUTHRIE BROTHERS: EVERYTHING EVERLY. Jeb and Jock Guthrie play and sing this tribute with startling authenticity and engage their audiences with lots of humor and history along the way.

Next up, on Saturday, September 17 will be RAVE ON!: THE Buddy Holly, ROY ORBISON SHOW With hits like "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Pretty Woman," and "Crying," Rave On! is living proof that Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and the music of early rock and roll, is timeless and continues to appeal to people of all ages!

Followed by YESTERDAY ONCE MORE: A TRIBUTE TO THE CARPENTERS captures the unforgettable Carpenters concert experience. This outstanding performance featuring timeless tunes like"Close To You," "We've Only Just Begun," "Top of The World," and "Rainy Days and Mondays" will play Friday, September 23.

The final weekend of the month brings MOTOR CITY FEVER: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION OF MOTOWN! An amazing concert featuring dozens of legendary Motown hits performed by an incredibly talented cast, this national touring musical revue will thrill audiences on Friday, September 30.

The series will culminate with an October encore featuring WILD TAXI: A TRIBUTE CONCERT TO YUSUF/Cat Stevens & HARRY CHAPIN on Saturday, October 8.

Sep-TUNE-ber is a compilation of generational music for the whole family! Audiences of all ages will enjoy fab hits of the 50s, sizzlin' singles of the 60s & smooth sounds of the 70s - all performed live at the National Historic Landmark Cheney Hall located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT.

Manchester residents get 10% off tickets when they use the discount code: ManchesterMusic.

Performances begin at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $26 - $35. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and the military. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 by visiting cheneyhall.org or through the box office by calling (860) 647-9824 or visiting Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. There is ample free parking in the lot adjacent to the theatre.

COVID Safety Protocols

At the time of purchase, patrons must attest that they are fully vaccinated or will have a negative COVID test 6-72 hours before entering Cheney Hall. LTM may require masks to be worn at all times. For updated COVID safety protocols, visit cheneyhall.org/safety.