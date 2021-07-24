Leonardo Suarez Paz Will Perform at The Levitt Pavilion This Weekend

Leonardo Suarez Paz's CUARTETANGO incorporates all expressions of the tango art: music, dance, song and poetry in a theatrical chamber concert that crosses cultural boundaries. A refined, sensual and visually stunning performance, Leonardo Suarez Paz, a multi-talented, 4th generation tanguero & Broadway soloist.

The program celebrates the centennial of Leonardo's mentor, the Argentine born and New York raised composer, Astor Piazzolla and is presented at the Levitt Pavilion in Westport, CT, as part of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100.

Artistic Director and "virtuoso extraordinaire," Leonardo Suarez Paz, creates across cultures and genres, continuing a family legacy of over 100 years in the genre, beginning with Gabino Ezeiza to Fernando Suarez Paz who was instrumental in creating the Nuevo Tango alongside Piazzolla. A member of the Orquesta Estable del Teatro Colon, Leonardo's work as a soloist includes the most distinguished tango orchestras such as those of Mariano Mores, Horacio Salgan, Atilio Stampone, Osvaldo Berlingieri and the shows Tangox2 and Perfumes de Tango where he was also featured as a dancer. He was the soloist in both Broadway tango shows Forever Tango and Tango Argentino, with Placido Domingo, Ruben Blades, Carlos Franzetti, Patience Higgins, Jim Hall, Kenny Drew Jr., Steve Kuhn, Savion Glover and many others. Following in the footsteps of his mentors Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Ferrer, who revolutionized tango.

The event takes place on Sunday July 25 at 7pm.

Free Event, Registration Required: https://www.levittpavilion.com/2021/07/04/leonardo-suarez-paz-cuartetango/