Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; A CHORUS LINE Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
James Springer
- CRIMINAL CABARET
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
25%
Killian Meehan
- POCKET BROADWAY
- Phoenix Stage Company
23%
Bob Brandriff
- VALENTINE CABARET
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
10%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%
Everton George Ricketts
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
7%
Christopher Currier
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Kathleen Narowski
- 40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
- Windham Theatre Guild
5%
Robert Peterpaul
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
4%
Saige Noelle Bryan
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
4%
Mikayla Petrilla
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
4%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Matthew Farina
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
26%
Chris Faison & Lucia Perez
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%
Olivia Rivera
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
7%
Amanda Backer
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
6%
Brandon Gregoire
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
5%
Brittany Kammerer
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
4%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
4%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
Erin Guerrera
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
Erin Frechette
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
3%
Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Laura Jeannine Sarrazin
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Kat MacInnes
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Kaye
- DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Nicole DiMauro
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Karen Anne McMahon
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Jessica Chesbro
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Keri Danner
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
Jordan Adams
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
2%
Robert Merante
- NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Kat McInnis
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Karen Casagrande
- ANYTHING GOES
- Curtain Call
1%
Paola Rarick
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
1%
Liam Dempsey
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
1%
Matthew Guerrera
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Krystyna Resavy
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
18%
Parker Esse
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
13%
Byron Easley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Chris McNiff
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
8%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Francesca Webster
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Josh Assor
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
6%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
6%
Sara Edwards
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Mara Newbery Greer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Marcia Milgrom Dodge
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
DB Productions
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
26%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
21%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
4%
Anna Kate Werge
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Becca Pokorski
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
James Springer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Diana Yeisley and James Springer
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Carol Webb
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Becca Pokorski
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Stevie Norman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Lindsey Campbell
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the wall theater
2%
Donald Birely
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
2%
Katherine Sedlock
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Susie Milner
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Giganta Smalls
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
1%
Katherine Sedlock
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Kris Brandriff
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
1%
Lesley Neilson-Bowman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
1%
Louise Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Kathleen Santomasso
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
1%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
1%
Kathy O'Hara
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Kris Brandrif
- THE DESCENDANTS
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
1%
Megan Latte Morello
- HOLIDAY INN
- Curtain Call
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Annie
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
27%
Jimmy Johansmeyer
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
26%
Diane Vanderkroef
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
9%
Elizabeth Saylor
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Joseph Shrope
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Stephanie Bahniuk
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Sean Spina
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Leslie Bernstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
4%
Nicole V. Moody
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
K. Duffner
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Tilly Grimes
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
The Mousetrap
- KATHLEEN DEANGELIS
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Tracy Christensen
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Dance Production (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
43%NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
14%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
13%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
11%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
11%STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER
- Playhouse on Park
8%Best Dance Production (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
48%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
20%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
16%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
15%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Brad Blake
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
25%
Bert Bernardi
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
22%
Christopher Faison
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
5%
Amy Taylor
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
4%
Donald Birely
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
4%
Neil Fuentes
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%
Terrance J. Peters
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Betsy Kelso
- AVENUE Q
- Center Stage Theatre
3%
Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Liz Muller
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Julianna Corrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Holly Blade
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
2%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Debra Lee Failla
- THE PROM
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
1%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
1%
Sarah Rose Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Jane Farnol
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Holly Blade
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
1%
Wallis Johnson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Ian Galligan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Lori Holm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria's
1%
Liz Muller
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Martin Scott Marchitto
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Carl Andress
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
22%
Amy Corcoran
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Brian Feehan
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Arbender Robinson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
9%
Hunter Foster
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
9%
Rob Ruggiero
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Christopher D. Betts
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Todd L. Underwood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Daniel C. Levine
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Evan Hoffmann
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
4%
Kevin Connors
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Daniel Goldstein
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Richard Maltby Jr.
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Diana Canova
- MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
21%
Beth Bonnabeau
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
14%
Colette Jolie Gardner
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
6%
Deb Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
5%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%
Alexis Woodard
- METMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
4%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
4%
Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
4%
Deb Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
3%
Bobby Schultz
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Rachel Terceira
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
KAREN RANDAZZO
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Curtain Call
2%
Stephen Scott Keagler
- THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Nick Rapuano
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
2%
Wallis Johnson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Kathy Kelly
- A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
1%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
1%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
John McElroy
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Debra Lee Failla
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%
Madeline Jaaskela
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Hunter Foster
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
29%
Clint Hromsco
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
19%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
11%
Michael Schiralli
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
10%
Tom Simonetti
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
10%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Colin Hanlon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
9%
Todd L. Underwood
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
20%NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN
- Pantochino Productions
17%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
4%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
2%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
1%MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
1%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
1%SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theater on Broad St
1%THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
1%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%PLAZA SUITE
- The Little Theatre of Manchester
1%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals At Richter
1%GUYS & DOLLS
- Center Stage Theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
17%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
14%WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
7%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
6%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
5%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
4%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
3%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY
- Playhouse on Park
2%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Al Chiapetta
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Sherman Playhouse
25%
Jakob Kelsey
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
21%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Eric Schutz
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
6%
Brionna Ingraham
- THE PRODUCERS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
4%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
3%
Hilary Lang
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Alex Effes
- WHAT THE DICKENS?
- Castle Craig Players
3%
Carl Mercier
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
3%
Matthew Nardozza
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Robyn Joyce
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Hilary Lang
- PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Graham Pelligra
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Scott Borowka
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Hilary Lang
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
1%
Jessie Lizotte
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
1%
Gib Gibney
- METAMORPHOSES
- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre
1%
Richard Arsenault
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Don Rowe
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Stephen Cihanek
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Gillian LeBlanc
- THE MAIDS
- Twin Pines Theatre Company
1%
Stephen Cihanek
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Stephen Cihanek
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Victor Trofimov
- HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES
- Castle Craig Players
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Wheeler Moon
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
16%
Charlie Morrison
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
11%
Christopher Wong
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Charlie Morrison
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Lighting Designer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Alan Piotrowicz
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Colleen Doherty
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Marcus Abbott
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Jessica Drayton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Kevin Gleason
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
5%
Scott Borowka
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Wheeler Moon
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Wheeler Moon
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Marcus Abbott
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Paige Seber
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Wheeler Moon
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
1%
Mitchell Fenton
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Andrew Gadwah
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
27%
Justin Rugg
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
19%
Brittany Dyer Pittman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
4%
David Jarkey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Beckie Scattergood
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
4%
Jon Morrow
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
4%
David Marrottolo
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
4%
Dylan Conuel
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
3%
Dave Christensen
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
3%
Jayden Weitchmann
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Edward Rosenblatt
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Arts at Angeloria’s
2%
Graham Christian
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
Peter Randazzo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
2%
Natasha Darius
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
2%
Sarah Fay
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Michael Martone
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Lynn Seery
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Liz Muller
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Neil Flores
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%
Jill Brunelle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Jill Brunelle
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
1%
Joy Lamb
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
1%
Michael Zappalla
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Katie C
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Paul Keegan
- NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Adam Souza
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
18%
Eric Thomas Johnson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
14%
Adam Souza
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
10%
Andrew Smithson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
8%
David Wolfson
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
7%
Adam J. Rineer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Bryan Perri
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Dan Gibson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Ben Hope
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Angie Benson
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Melanie Guerin
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
6%
Jill Brunelle
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
5%
Mark Ceppetelli
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Deniz Cordell
- ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Musical (Non-Professional) EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
21%TIARA'S OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
17%ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
3%ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER
- Castle Craig Players
3%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
3%SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
2%RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
2%RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
2%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%NUNCRACKERS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theater on Broad Street
1%CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
1%Best Musical (Professional) A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
22%ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
16%WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
8%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
7%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
7%RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
5%ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
4%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
2%HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
25%GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
22%AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
9%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
8%THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
7%DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
6%A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN
- Curtain Call
5%ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
5%THE RADIO’S PLAYING
- Hole in the Wall Theater
4%GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
4%UPSTATE
- TheatreWorks New Milford
3%CAUSATION
- Brookfield Theatre
3%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ABOUT TIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
38%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
25%THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
20%GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
18%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
22%
Mary Mannix
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
16%
Aiden Masterbone
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
5%
Adam Leidemer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater on Broad St
3%
Allison Bradshaw
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
3%
Alyx Levesque
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Abby Paige
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Square Foot Theater
2%
Jennifer Wallace
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Lucas Dylan
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Amy Stoelzel
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
1%
Lauren D’attilo
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
1%
Mike Riso
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Yvette Copeland
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
1%
Michael King
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
1%
Arden Allen
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Kyle Riedinger
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
1%
Mia Bekech
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Matt Simmons
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Colleen Gunning
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
1%
Anna Giordano
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Shelton
1%
Jazmin Hall
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut street playhouse
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Carla Astudillo
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Meg Fenton Funk
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Eilis Garcia
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Avery Hope
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
18%
Abigail Sparrow
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
11%
Brennyn Lark
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
9%
Alex Burnette
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
9%
Alanna Saunders
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Alan H. Green
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Mamie Parris
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
Trevor Martin
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Cedric Leiba JR.
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Karli Dinardo
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Daniel Plimpton
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%
Laura Renee Mehl
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
3%
Jessica Irizarry
- DADDY LONG LEGS
- Savin Rock Theatre Company
3%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
3%
Derrick Penny
- RENT
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
3%
Courtney Balan
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
2%
Morgan Morse
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Elena Ramos Pascullo
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
2%
LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Evan Bertram
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%
Jenn Gambatese
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
1%
Jim Stanek
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Kerstin Anderson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
L Morgan Lee
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
John Scherer
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Rebecca Annalise
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
10%
David Macharelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
10%
Adam Bloom
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
9%
Amber Skye Noyes
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
6%
Olivia Tavares
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%
Aaron Kaplan
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
5%
Debi Freund
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%
Alexandria Palazzo
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Priscilla Squiers
- FAITH HEALER
- Sherman Players
2%
David Macharelli
- A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
2%
Tullio Milani
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
2%
Alex Palazzo
- PROOF
- Little Theater of Manchester
2%
Caleb Hanley
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Amanda Bloom
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissel’s End
2%
Jeremy Gable
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Preston Arnold
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Todd Santa Maria
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Susan Smith
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%
David Michael Tate
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
1%
Alicia Dempster
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Emma MacDonald
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Amanda Friedman
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Erin Wallace
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
1%
Sara Vegas
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Kathleen Narowski
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
1%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Rod Brogan
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
26%
Sarah Street
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
15%
Jen Cody
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
11%
Carlyn Connolly
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Dana Domenick
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
9%
Jacqueline Hubbard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Christopher McLinden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
6%
Anthony Vaughn Merchant
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Jennifer Van Dyck
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Nicholas-Tyler Corbin
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%
Jonathan Walker
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
3%Best Play (Non-Professional) MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO
- Ridgefield Theater Barn
21%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
6%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Windham Theatre Guild
6%TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
5%THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
4%A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
4%MISERY
- Cabaret On Main Theater
4%A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
4%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
3%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
3%A GOODNIGHT KISS
- Goshen Players
2%THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%THE FATHER
- Drama Works Theatre
2%THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
2%OTHER DESERT CITIES
- Dionysus theatre company
2%PLAZA SUITE
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
2%MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
1%PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME
- Clan na Gael Players
1%M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Arts at Bissell’s End
1%Best Play (Professional) AS YOU LIKE IT
- Valley Shakespeare Festival
24%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
21%THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
15%ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
10%ENGLISH
- Theaterworks Hartford
9%THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
8%TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
8%SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
6%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
David Kievit
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
26%
Von Del Mar
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
20%
Andrew Lugo
- THE PROM
- Bradley Playhouse
5%
Shane William Kegler
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Julianna Corrales
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
3%
Greg Brock
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
3%
Andrew Okell
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
Alan Piotrowicz
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT
- Brief Cameo Productions
3%
David Macharelli
- PLAZA SUITES
- Little Theater of Manchester
3%
Andrew Okell
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Andrew Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Andrew Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
2%
Steve Loftus
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Diana Matsuzaki
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
2%
Scott Sheldon
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage
2%
Eric Boucher
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
2%
William Corriveau
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Duane Campbell
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
Robert Bria
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
David Macherelli
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
1%
Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
1%
Ryan Stack
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
1%
Larry Klein
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Scott Sheldon
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Christopher & Justin Swader
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
14%
Beowulf Boritt
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
14%
Ann Beyersdorfer
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
12%
April Bartlett
- LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
12%
Cully Long
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Kristen Martino
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
5%
Emmie Finckel
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
David L. Arsenault
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
4%
David Goldstein
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
4%
Christopher & Justin Swader
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
John Bono
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
3%
Starlet Jacobs
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Robert Doiron
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
2%
Glenn Bassett
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Glenn Bassett
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mark Firestone
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
26%
Tyler Kittleman
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
21%
Aidan Horrigan
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
5%
Chris Corrrales
- GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
5%
Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
4%
DANIEL BRIA
- COME FROM AWAY
- Curtain Call
4%
Seth Crino
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Bradley Playhouse
4%
Bill Watson
- GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN
- Colchester Community Theatre
4%
Deborah Burke
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
4%
Bill Watson
- NEWSIES
- Colchester Community Theatre
3%
Nick Rapuano
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
3%
Matt Sullivan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
2%
Deborah Burke
- THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
- Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Nicholas Jorrge
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Don Rowe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
2%
Jeremy Woloski
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Gabbi Mendelsohn
- DESCRIBE THE NIGHT
- Dionysus theatre company
1%
Seth Crino
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Lou, Tony & Eric
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Laina Kominos
- MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- AT THE WEDDING
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Lou Okell
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Brookfield Theatre
0%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Graham Stone
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
21%
Dustin Pfaender
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
13%
Dustin Pfaender
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
12%
Graham Stone
- MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
- Sharon Playhouse
9%
Jay Hilton
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
7%
Jay Hilton
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
6%
Jay Hilton
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Jon Damast
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Lindsay Jones
- FEVER DREAMS
- Theatreworks Hartford
5%
Jeff Sherwood
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
4%
Graham Stone
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Graham Stone
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Jay Hilton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Jonathan White
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Jonathan White
- TEA AT FIVE
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Jazzy Cores
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
24%
Rachelle Ianniello
- TIARAS OVER TEANECK
- Pantochino Productions
17%
Aaron Reynolds
- ROCK OF AGES
- Opera House Players
4%
Alaina McCarvill
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
3%
Anika Pinto
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
3%
Amanda Magurne
- PIPPIN
- Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Billy Winter
- A CHORUS LINE
- Opera House Players
2%
Grace McGovern
- SHREK
- Cabaret on Main Theater
2%
Will Reynolds
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Anthony Francis DeRose
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Ashley McLeod
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
2%
Scott Towers
- RENT
- Shoreline Theatre Company
2%
Pedro Figueroa
- RENT
- Landmark Community Theatre
2%
Benjamin Elling
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%
Riley Sapp
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Little Theater On Broad St
1%
Grace Kennedy
- SISTER ACT
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Cecil Carter
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Chestnut Street playhouse
1%
Billy Hicks
- CAMELOT
- Brookfield Theatre
1%
Casey Ortiz
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Center Stage Theatre
1%
Ben Clouse
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Castle Craig Players
1%
Jack Ferdman
- THE PROM
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Jonna E. Capone
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Lexi Kinniburgh
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
1%
Whitney Rogers
- THE RADIO'S PLAYING
- Hole in the Wall Theater
1%
Michael Solano
- EVITA
- Musicals at Richter
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Ariana Valdes
- WAITRESS
- ACT of CT
12%
Behr Marshall
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
12%
Harrison Drake
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
10%
Ariella Serur
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
6%
Camilo Velasquez Escamilla
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed
6%
Carlos Velasquez Escamilla
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
5%
David R. Gordon
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
5%
Ella Cahill
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
4%
Landry Champlin
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Savannah Stevenson
- ANNIE
- Sharon Playhouse
4%
Scott Mikita
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander
- RAGTIME
- Goodspeed Musicals
3%
Ryan Knowles
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Ivoryton Playhouse
3%
Robert Mintz
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Playhouse on Park
3%
Keegan Smith
- SISTER ACT
- Seven Angels
2%
Jonah Nash
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
2%
Joseph Dellger
- MY FAIR LADY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Babiak
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
2%
Jason Williams
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%
Olivia Fenton
- HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
1%
Maeve Marbury
- WAITRESS
- A.C.T. of Connecticut
1%
Rashidra Scott
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Mikaela Secada
- A CHORUS LINE
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%
Keisha T. Fraser
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Summer Theatre of New Canaan
1%
Jessica Crouch
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Goodspeed Musicals
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Andrew Rosestein
- MISERY
- Cabaret on Main Theater
9%
Amelia Nemeth
- NORTH SHORE FISH
- Diamond Theatre Company
8%
Lucy Babbitt
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Westport Community Theatre
7%
Andrés Idrovo
- M BUTTERFLY
- Brookfield Theatre
7%
Andrew Blanchard
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Town Players of Newtown
5%
Colin McLoone
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
5%
Dan Murphy
- TERRA NOVA
- Town Players of New Canaan
5%
Bill Rodman
- DRACULA
- Castle Craig Players
4%
Ashley Rockwood
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
3%
Andres Idrovo Castillo
- A FLEA IN HER EAR
- Brookfield Theatre
3%
William Corriveau
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Bradley Playhouse
2%
Priscilla Mollard
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Trevor Burch
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Bill Mullen
- THE FERRYMAN
- Hole in the Wall Theater
2%
Patrick Joyce
- MURDER INN
- Little Theatre of Manchester
2%
Danny Charest
- A FEW GOOD MEN
- Curtain Call
2%
Sophie Marcus
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Dave Clark
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
2%
Chris Turner
- ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS
- Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Benjamin Jesulatis
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Hudson Shakespeare Company
1%
Jim Douglas
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Brodey Ott
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
William Alexson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- The Bradley Playhouse
1%
Barry Hatrick
- ANTIGONE
- Eastbound Theatre
1%
Kelly Lazenby
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Connecticut Theatre Company
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Matt Mancuso
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Music Theatre of Connecticut
33%
Caroline Kinsolving
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
15%
Nick Apostolina
- THE BARONESS
- Playhouse on Park
10%
Allie Seibold
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
9%
Sam Given
- GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!
- Ivoryton Playhouse
7%
Sienna Brann
- SYLVIA
- Sharon Playhouse
7%
Daryll Heysham
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
6%
Reid Sinclair
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Will Nash Broyles
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Sharon Playhouse
5%
Michael Irvin Pollard
- ALABAMA STORY
- Ivoryton Playhouse
4%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional) DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ
- Pantochino Productions
27%GAME ON!
- Hole in the Wall Theater
25%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Little Theatre on Broad Street
10%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET
- The Bradley Playhouse
7%LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Musicals at Richter
7%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Center Stage
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Little Theatre on Broad Street
4%PUSS IN BOOTS
- Downtown Cabaret Theatre
4%THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART
- Center Stage
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Musicals at Richter
23%
Pantochino Productions
14%
Downtown Cabaret Theatre
5%
The Bradley Playhouse
5%
Cabaret on Main Theater
4%
Brookfield Theatre
4%
Center Stage Theatre
4%
Hole in the Wall Theater
4%
Opera House Players
3%
Niantic Playhouse
3%
Theatre Guild of Simsbury
2%
Magnolia Theatre Company
2%
Town Players of New Canaan
2%
Castle Craig Players
2%
The Chestnut Street Playhouse
2%
Curtain Call
2%
Ridgefield Theater Barn
2%
Connecticut Theatre Company
2%
The Little Theater on Broad Street
1%
Chestnut Street Playhouse
1%
Bradley Playhouse
1%
Landmark Community Theatre
1%
Little Theater of Manchester
1%
Windham Theatre Guild
1%
Brief Cameo Productions
1%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Goodspeed Musicals
18%
A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)
12%
Sharon Playhouse
11%
Hartford Stage Company
9%
Ivoryton Playhouse
8%
Bushnell Memorial Theater
8%
The Bushnell
6%
Playhouse on Park
5%
Music Theatre of Connecticut
5%
Legacy Theatre
4%
Valley Shakespeare Festival
3%
Seven Angels
3%
Westport Country Playhouse
2%
Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse
2%
Summer Theatre of New Canaan
2%