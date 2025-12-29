Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; A CHORUS LINE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

James Springer - CRIMINAL CABARET - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 25%

POCKET BROADWAY

23%

Killian Meehan -- Phoenix Stage Company

VALENTINE CABARET

10%

Bob Brandriff -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE PROM

7%

Arden Allen -- The Bradley Playhouse

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

7%

Everton George Ricketts -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE PROM

6%

Christopher Currier -- The Bradley Playhouse

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

6%

Preston Arnold -- The Bradley Playhouse

40TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

5%

Kathleen Narowski -- Windham Theatre Guild

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

4%

Robert Peterpaul -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

4%

Saige Noelle Bryan -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

4%

Mikayla Petrilla -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

EVITA

26%

Matthew Farina -- Musicals at Richter

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

7%

Chris Faison & Lucia Perez -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Olivia Rivera -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

NEWSIES

6%

Amanda Backer -- Colchester Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Brandon Gregoire -- Castle Craig Players

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

4%

Brittany Kammerer -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

A CHORUS LINE

4%

Sarah Rose Stack -- Opera House Players

SISTER ACT

4%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

PIPPIN

3%

Erin Guerrera -- Magnolia Theatre Company

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Erin Frechette -- Connecticut Theatre Company

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Geraldine Frishman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Laura Jeannine Sarrazin -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE PROM

2%

Kat MacInnes -- The Bradley Playhouse

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

2%

Jennifer Kaye -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Nicole DiMauro -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Karen Anne McMahon -- Opera House Players

CAMELOT

2%

Jessica Chesbro -- Brookfield Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Keri Danner -- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

2%

Jordan Adams -- Brief Cameo Productions

NUNCRACKERS

2%

Robert Merante -- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Kat McInnis -- The Bradley Playhouse

ANYTHING GOES

1%

Karen Casagrande -- Curtain Call

RENT

1%

Paola Rarick -- Shoreline Theatre Company

RENT

1%

Liam Dempsey -- Landmark Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

1%

Matthew Guerrera -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ANNIE

18%

Krystyna Resavy -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

13%

Parker Esse -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

Byron Easley -- Goodspeed Musicals

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

8%

Chris McNiff -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

MY FAIR LADY

8%

Brian Feehan -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

7%

Francesca Webster -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Josh Assor -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

6%

Robert Mintz -- Playhouse on Park

RAGTIME

6%

Sara Edwards -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Mara Newbery Greer -- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

2%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

26%

DB Productions -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

21%

Jimmy Johansmeyer -- Pantochino Productions

RENT

4%

Amy Taylor -- Landmark Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Anna Kate Werge -- Bradley Playhouse

CAMELOT

3%

Becca Pokorski -- Brookfield Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Diana Yeisley and James Springer -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE PROM

3%

Carol Webb -- The Bradley Playhouse

A FLEA IN HER EAR

2%

Becca Pokorski -- Brookfield Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Stevie Norman -- Opera House Players

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Lindsey Campbell -- Hole in the wall theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

DIAL M FOR MURDER

2%

Debbie Warren and Nora Dickinson -- Windham Theatre Guild

SISTER ACT

2%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Susie Milner -- Colchester Community Theatre

PLAZA SUITE

1%

Giganta Smalls -- Little Theater of Manchester

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Katherine Sedlock -- Center Stage Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Kris Brandriff -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Lesley Neilson-Bowman -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Louise Doiron -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

1%

Kathleen Santomasso -- Brief Cameo Productions

EVITA

1%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

SCHOOL OF ROCK

1%

Kathy O'Hara -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE DESCENDANTS

1%

Kris Brandrif -- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

HOLIDAY INN

1%

Megan Latte Morello -- Curtain Call

KATHLEEN DEANGELIS

27%

Annie -- Sharon Playhouse

THE BARONESS

26%

Jimmy Johansmeyer -- Playhouse on Park

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

9%

Diane Vanderkroef -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Elizabeth Saylor -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

6%

Joseph Shrope -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

5%

Stephanie Bahniuk -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Sean Spina -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Leslie Bernstein -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Nicole V. Moody -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALABAMA STORY

2%

K. Duffner -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Tilly Grimes -- Goodspeed Musicals

KATHLEEN DEANGELIS

2%

The Mousetrap -- Sharon Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

1%

Tracy Christensen -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

43%

- Musicals at Richter

NEWSIES

14%

- Colchester Community Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE PROM

11%

- The Bradley Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

11%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

STOP/TIME DANCE THEATER

8%

- Playhouse on Park

A CHORUS LINE

48%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

20%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

16%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

15%

- Goodspeed

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

25%

Brad Blake -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

22%

Bert Bernardi -- Pantochino Productions

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

5%

Christopher Faison -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

RENT

4%

Amy Taylor -- Landmark Community Theatre

EVITA

4%

Donald Birely -- Musicals at Richter

SHREK

3%

Neil Fuentes -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Terrance J. Peters -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

AVENUE Q

3%

Betsy Kelso -- Center Stage Theatre

SCHOOL OF ROCK

3%

Carroll Maillott &Geraldine Frishman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Liz Muller -- Center Stage Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Eric Boucher -- Opera House Players

SISTER ACT

2%

Katherine Sedlock & Rob Espo -- Center Stage Theatre

GAME ON!

2%

Julianna Corrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Holly Blade -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

THE PROM

2%

John McElroy -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Ridgefield Theater Barn

COME FROM AWAY

1%

KAREN RANDAZZO -- Curtain Call

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Sarah Rose Stack -- Opera House Players

CAMELOT

1%

Jane Farnol -- Brookfield Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

1%

Holly Blade -- Little Theatre on Broad Street

NEWSIES

1%

Wallis Johnson -- Colchester Community Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Ian Galligan -- Castle Craig Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Lori Holm -- The Arts at Angeloria's

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

Liz Muller -- Center Stage Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Martin Scott Marchitto -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

ANNIE

22%

Carl Andress -- Sharon Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

9%

Amy Corcoran -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

9%

Brian Feehan -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

9%

Arbender Robinson -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

A CHRISTMAS STORY

9%

Hunter Foster -- Goodspeed

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Rob Ruggiero -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

7%

Christopher D. Betts -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

5%

Ben Hope -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

Daniel C. Levine -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

Evan Hoffmann -- Playhouse on Park

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Kevin Connors -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Daniel Goldstein -- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

2%

Richard Maltby Jr. -- Goodspeed Musicals

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO

21%

Diana Canova -- Ridgefield Theater Barn

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

14%

Beth Bonnabeau -- Brookfield Theatre

THE CRUCIBLE

6%

Colette Jolie Gardner -- Hole in the Wall Theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

5%

Deb Failla -- Curtain Call

TERRA NOVA

4%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

METMORPHOSES

4%

Alexis Woodard -- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre

MISERY

4%

Nick Rapuano -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE FERRYMAN

4%

Terrance J. Peters & Alexandria Palazzo -- Hole in the Wall Theater

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Deb Failla -- Arts at Bissel’s End

WHAT THE DICKENS?

3%

Bobby Schultz -- Castle Craig Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Rachel Terceira -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Jeremy Woloski -- The Bradley Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

KAREN RANDAZZO -- Curtain Call

THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGA

2%

Stephen Scott Keagler -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

NORTH SHORE FISH

2%

Nick Rapuano -- Diamond Theatre Company

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

1%

Wallis Johnson -- Colchester Community Theatre

A GOODNIGHT KISS

1%

Kathy Kelly -- Goshen Players

M BUTTERFLY

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

A FLEA IN HER EAR

1%

Tony & Eric Bosco-Schmidt -- Brookfield Theatre

A FEW GOOD MEN

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Curtain Call

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

1%

William Corriveau -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE PROM

1%

John McElroy -- The Bradley Playhouse

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

Debra Lee Failla -- Arts at Bissell’s End

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

1%

Madeline Jaaskela -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

29%

Hunter Foster -- Sharon Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

19%

Clint Hromsco -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

11%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE BARONESS

10%

Michael Schiralli -- Playhouse on Park

AS YOU LIKE IT

10%

Tom Simonetti -- Valley Shakespeare Festival

TEA AT FIVE

9%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

9%

Colin Hanlon -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

4%

Todd L. Underwood -- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

20%

- Musicals at Richter

NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN

17%

- Pantochino Productions

A FLEA IN HER EAR

4%

- Brookfield Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

TERRA NOVA

4%

- Town Players of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

3%

- Opera House Players

SHREK

2%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE FERRYMAN

2%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

RENT

2%

- Shoreline Theatre Company

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

- Center Stage Theatre

RENT

2%

- Landmark Community Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

- Eastbound Theatre

PIPPIN

1%

- Magnolia Theatre Company

MURDER INN

1%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

ROCK OF AGES

1%

- Opera House Players

SUESSIFIED CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

- Little Theater on Broad St

THE PROM

1%

- The Bradley Playhouse

OTHER DESERT CITIES

1%

- Dionysus theatre company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

- The Bradley Playhouse

PLAZA SUITE

1%

- The Little Theatre of Manchester

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

- Musicals At Richter

GUYS & DOLLS

1%

- Center Stage Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

17%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

14%

- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

- ACT of CT

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

- Sharon Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RAGTIME

5%

- Goodspeed Musicals

SISTER ACT

4%

- Center Stage Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ABOUT TIME

4%

- Goodspeed Musicals

AS YOU LIKE IT

4%

- Valley Shakespeare Festival

MY FAIR LADY

4%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

3%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

3%

- Sharon Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

- Playhouse on Park

THE IRISH & HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

2%

- Playhouse on Park

THE GREAT EMU WAR

2%

- Goodspeed Musicals

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

1%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

1%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

1%

- Sharon Playhouse

WINTER WONDERETTES

25%

Al Chiapetta -- Sherman Playhouse

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

21%

Jakob Kelsey -- Pantochino Productions

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

Aidan Horrigan -- The Bradley Playhouse

EVITA

6%

Eric Schutz -- Musicals at Richter

THE PRODUCERS

4%

Brionna Ingraham -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

3%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Brief Cameo Productions

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Hilary Lang -- Castle Craig Players

WHAT THE DICKENS?

3%

Alex Effes -- Castle Craig Players

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Carl Mercier -- Bradley Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Matthew Nardozza -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Robyn Joyce -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Sean Fields & Nate Ferreira -- Opera House Players

PLAZA SUITE

2%

Hilary Lang -- Little Theater of Manchester

THE PROM

2%

Graham Pelligra -- The Bradley Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Scott Borowka -- Curtain Call

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

1%

Hilary Lang -- Dionysus theatre company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

1%

Jessie Lizotte -- Town Players of New Canaan

METAMORPHOSES

1%

Gib Gibney -- David Geffen School of Drama Iseman Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Richard Arsenault -- Colchester Community Theatre

ANTIGONE

1%

Don Rowe -- Eastbound Theatre

A FLEA IN HER EAR

1%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

THE MAIDS

1%

Gillian LeBlanc -- Twin Pines Theatre Company

CAMELOT

1%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

1%

Stephen Cihanek -- Brookfield Theatre

HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES

1%

Victor Trofimov -- Castle Craig Players

ANNIE

16%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

11%

Charlie Morrison -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

10%

Christopher Wong -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

9%

Charlie Morrison -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Lighting Designer -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALABAMA STORY

7%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

6%

Colleen Doherty -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Marcus Abbott -- Ivoryton Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

5%

Jessica Drayton -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Kevin Gleason -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RENT

5%

Scott Borowka -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

2%

Marcus Abbott -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Paige Seber -- Goodspeed Musicals

SYLVIA

1%

Wheeler Moon -- Sharon Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

1%

Mitchell Fenton -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

27%

Andrew Gadwah -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

19%

Justin Rugg -- Pantochino Productions

THE PROM

4%

Brittany Dyer Pittman -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

David Jarkey -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

RENT

4%

Beckie Scattergood -- Landmark Community Theatre

SISTER ACT

4%

Jon Morrow -- Center Stage Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

David Marrottolo -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

TERRA NOVA

3%

Dylan Conuel -- Town Players of New Canaan

PIPPIN

3%

Dave Christensen -- Magnolia Theatre Company

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

Jayden Weitchmann -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Edward Rosenblatt -- The Arts at Angeloria’s

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Graham Christian -- Opera House Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Peter Randazzo -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Natasha Darius -- Little Theater on Broad St

CAMELOT

2%

Sarah Fay -- Brookfield Theatre

RENT

2%

Michael Martone -- Shoreline Theatre Company

GAME ON!

2%

Lynn Seery -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Liz Muller -- Center Stage Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

2%

Neil Flores -- Curtain Call

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Jill Brunelle -- Castle Craig Players

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

1%

Jill Brunelle -- Brief Cameo Productions

NEWSIES

1%

Joy Lamb -- Colchester Community Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Michael Zappalla -- Opera House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Katie C -- Center Stage Theatre

NUNCRACKERS

1%

Paul Keegan -- Center Stage Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

18%

Adam Souza -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

14%

Eric Thomas Johnson -- Sharon Playhouse

RAGTIME

10%

Adam Souza -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

Andrew Smithson -- Goodspeed Musicals

RENT

7%

David Wolfson -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

Adam J. Rineer -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Bryan Perri -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Dan Gibson -- Ivoryton Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

6%

Ben Hope -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE GREAT EMU WAR

6%

Angie Benson -- Goodspeed Musicals

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

6%

Melanie Guerin -- Playhouse on Park

MY FAIR LADY

5%

Jill Brunelle -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE

2%

Mark Ceppetelli -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ABOUT TIME

1%

Deniz Cordell -- Goodspeed Musicals

EVITA

21%

- Musicals at Richter

TIARA'S OVER TEANECK

17%

- Pantochino Productions

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

4%

- Chestnut street playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

A CHORUS LINE

3%

- Opera House Players

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

3%

- Castle Craig Players

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

- Connecticut Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

- Cabaret on Main Theater

RENT

2%

- Shoreline Theatre Company

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

- Eastbound Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

- Magnolia Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

2%

- Center Stage Theatre

RENT

2%

- Landmark Community Theatre

THE PROM

2%

- Bradley Playhouse

SCHOOL OF ROCK

2%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

2%

- Curtain Call

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- Musicals at Richter

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

- The Bradley Playhouse

NUNCRACKERS

2%

- Center Stage Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

- The Little Theater on Broad Street

CAMELOT

1%

- Brookfield Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

1%

- Opera House Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

22%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

16%

- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

8%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

7%

- Goodspeed

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

- A.C.T. of Connecticut

RAGTIME

6%

- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

- Goodspeed Musicals

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

ABOUT TIME

4%

- Goodspeed Musicals

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

4%

- Playhouse on Park

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

4%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

2%

- Sharon Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

25%

- Pantochino Productions

GAME ON!

22%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

AT THE WEDDING

9%

- Brookfield Theatre

A GOODNIGHT KISS

8%

- Goshen Players

THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA

7%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

DECADES IN CONCERT: THE 80S

6%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN

5%

- Curtain Call

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

5%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

THE RADIO’S PLAYING

4%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

4%

- Colchester Community Theatre

UPSTATE

3%

- TheatreWorks New Milford

CAUSATION

3%

- Brookfield Theatre

ABOUT TIME

38%

- Goodspeed Musicals

THE BARONESS

25%

- Playhouse on Park

THE GREAT EMU WAR

20%

- Goodspeed Musicals

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

18%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

22%

Jazzy Cores -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

16%

Mary Mannix -- Pantochino Productions

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Aiden Masterbone -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Adam Leidemer -- Little Theater on Broad St

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

3%

Allison Bradshaw -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Alyx Levesque -- Center Stage Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Abby Paige -- Square Foot Theater

CAMELOT

2%

Jennifer Wallace -- Brookfield Theatre

RENT

2%

Lucas Dylan -- Shoreline Theatre Company

THE PROM

1%

Amy Stoelzel -- Bradley Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Lauren D’attilo -- Musicals at Richter

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Mike Riso -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Yvette Copeland -- Chestnut street playhouse

ROCK OF AGES

1%

Michael King -- Opera House Players

THE PROM

1%

Arden Allen -- The Bradley Playhouse

SHREK

1%

Kyle Riedinger -- Cabaret on Main Theater

SISTER ACT

1%

Mia Bekech -- Center Stage Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Matt Simmons -- Eastbound Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

Colleen Gunning -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Anna Giordano -- Center Stage Shelton

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Jazmin Hall -- Chestnut street playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Casey Ortiz -- Center Stage Theatre

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Carla Astudillo -- Opera House Players

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Meg Fenton Funk -- Opera House Players

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Eilis Garcia -- Eastbound Theatre

ANNIE

18%

Avery Hope -- Sharon Playhouse

WAITRESS

11%

Abigail Sparrow -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

RAGTIME

9%

Brennyn Lark -- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

9%

Alex Burnette -- Sharon Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Alanna Saunders -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ANNIE

4%

Alan H. Green -- Sharon Playhouse

RAGTIME

4%

Mamie Parris -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

4%

Trevor Martin -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RENT

4%

Cedric Leiba JR. -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

A CHORUS LINE

3%

Karli Dinardo -- Goodspeed Musicals

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

Daniel Plimpton -- Playhouse on Park

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Laura Renee Mehl -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

DADDY LONG LEGS

3%

Jessica Irizarry -- Savin Rock Theatre Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Danny Rothman -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

RENT

3%

Derrick Penny -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ANNIE

2%

Courtney Balan -- Sharon Playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Morgan Morse -- Ivoryton Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

2%

Elena Ramos Pascullo -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE GREAT EMU WAR

2%

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

1%

Evan Bertram -- Ivoryton Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

Jenn Gambatese -- Goodspeed

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

Jim Stanek -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

Kerstin Anderson -- Goodspeed Musicals

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

L Morgan Lee -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

John Scherer -- Goodspeed Musicals

A FLEA IN HER EAR

10%

Rebecca Annalise -- Brookfield Theatre

NORTH SHORE FISH

10%

David Macharelli -- Diamond Theatre Company

A FEW GOOD MEN

9%

Adam Bloom -- Curtain Call

TERRA NOVA

6%

Amber Skye Noyes -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

Olivia Tavares -- The Bradley Playhouse

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Aaron Kaplan -- Town Players of Newtown

MISERY

3%

Debi Freund -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

3%

Alexandria Palazzo -- Hole in the Wall Theater

FAITH HEALER

2%

Priscilla Squiers -- Sherman Players

A GOODNIGHT KISS

2%

David Macharelli -- Goshen Players

DRACULA

2%

Tullio Milani -- Castle Craig Players

PROOF

2%

Alex Palazzo -- Little Theater of Manchester

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

2%

Caleb Hanley -- The Bradley Playhouse

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Arts at Bissel’s End

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Jeremy Gable -- Hole in the Wall Theater

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

1%

Preston Arnold -- The Bradley Playhouse

M BUTTERFLY

1%

Todd Santa Maria -- Brookfield Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Susan Smith -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

1%

David Michael Tate -- Town Players of New Canaan

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

1%

Alicia Dempster -- Brookfield Theatre

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

1%

Emma MacDonald -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

AT THE WEDDING

1%

Amanda Friedman -- Brookfield Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Erin Wallace -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

1%

Sara Vegas -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

MURDER INN

1%

Kathleen Narowski -- Little Theatre of Manchester

MOON OVER BUFFALO

26%

Rod Brogan -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE BARONESS

15%

Sarah Street -- Playhouse on Park

SYLVIA

11%

Jen Cody -- Sharon Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

9%

Carlyn Connolly -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

9%

Dana Domenick -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

7%

Jacqueline Hubbard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Christopher McLinden -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

6%

Anthony Vaughn Merchant -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

5%

Jennifer Van Dyck -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

4%

Nicholas-Tyler Corbin -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

3%

Jonathan Walker -- Sharon Playhouse

MOONLIGHT OVER BUFFALO

21%

- Ridgefield Theater Barn

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

- The Bradley Playhouse

DIAL M FOR MURDER

6%

- Windham Theatre Guild

TERRA NOVA

5%

- Town Players of New Canaan

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

- Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

4%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

A FEW GOOD MEN

4%

- Curtain Call

MISERY

4%

- Cabaret On Main Theater

A FLEA IN HER EAR

4%

- Brookfield Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

- Connecticut Theatre Company

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

3%

- The Bradley Playhouse

NORTH SHORE FISH

3%

- Diamond Theatre Company

A GOODNIGHT KISS

2%

- Goshen Players

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

- Town Players of New Canaan

THE FATHER

2%

- Drama Works Theatre

THE LADY KILLER OF CHATTANOOGAA

2%

- Chestnut Street Playhouse

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

2%

- Eastbound Theatre

OTHER DESERT CITIES

2%

- Dionysus theatre company

PLAZA SUITE

2%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Hudson Shakespeare Company

MURDER INN

1%

- Little Theatre of Manchester

PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME

1%

- Clan na Gael Players

M BUTTERFLY

1%

- Brookfield Theatre

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

1%

- The Bradley Playhouse

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

- Arts at Bissell’s End

AS YOU LIKE IT

24%

- Valley Shakespeare Festival

MOON OVER BUFFALO

21%

- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

15%

- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

10%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

ENGLISH

9%

- Theaterworks Hartford

THE BARONESS

8%

- Playhouse on Park

TEA AT FIVE

8%

- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

6%

- Sharon Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

26%

David Kievit -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

20%

Von Del Mar -- Pantochino Productions

THE PROM

5%

Andrew Lugo -- Bradley Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Shane William Kegler -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

3%

Julianna Corrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

3%

Greg Brock -- The Bradley Playhouse

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT

3%

Alan Piotrowicz -- Brief Cameo Productions

PLAZA SUITES

3%

David Macharelli -- Little Theater of Manchester

CAMELOT

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

TERRA NOVA

2%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

M BUTTERFLY

2%

Andrew Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

EVITA

2%

Steve Loftus -- Musicals at Richter

NEWSIES

2%

Diana Matsuzaki -- Colchester Community Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Scott Sheldon -- Center Stage

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Eric Boucher -- Opera House Players

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

William Corriveau -- The Bradley Playhouse

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Duane Campbell -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Robert Bria -- Musicals at Richter

NORTH SHORE FISH

1%

David Macherelli -- Diamond Theatre Company

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

1%

Joel Reynolds & Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Ryan Stack -- Opera House Players

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Larry Klein -- Castle Craig Players

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Scott Sheldon -- Center Stage Theatre

ANNIE

14%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

14%

Beowulf Boritt -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

12%

Ann Beyersdorfer -- Goodspeed Musicals

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

12%

April Bartlett -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

MY FAIR LADY

6%

Cully Long -- Ivoryton Playhouse

WAITRESS

5%

Kristen Martino -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

RAGTIME

5%

Emmie Finckel -- Goodspeed Musicals

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

5%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

David L. Arsenault -- Goodspeed Musicals

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

David Goldstein -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

SYLVIA

4%

Christopher & Justin Swader -- Sharon Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

3%

John Bono -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

3%

Starlet Jacobs -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Robert Doiron -- Chestnut Street playhouse

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Glenn Bassett -- Ivoryton Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

1%

Glenn Bassett -- Ivoryton Playhouse

EVITA

26%

Mark Firestone -- Musicals at Richter

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

21%

Tyler Kittleman -- Pantochino Productions

THE PROM

5%

Aidan Horrigan -- The Bradley Playhouse

GAME ON!

5%

Chris Corrrales -- Hole in the Wall Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

4%

Dan Pennington and Mike Frischman -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

4%

DANIEL BRIA -- Curtain Call

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

Seth Crino -- Bradley Playhouse

GRANDMA'S GOT A GUN

4%

Bill Watson -- Colchester Community Theatre

TERRA NOVA

4%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

NEWSIES

3%

Bill Watson -- Colchester Community Theatre

MISERY

3%

Nick Rapuano -- Cabaret on Main Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Matt Sullivan -- Center Stage Theatre

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION

2%

Deborah Burke -- Town Players of New Canaan

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Nicholas Jorrge -- The Bradley Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Don Rowe -- Eastbound Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

1%

Jeremy Woloski -- The Bradley Playhouse

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT

1%

Gabbi Mendelsohn -- Dionysus theatre company

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

1%

Seth Crino -- The Bradley Playhouse

A FLEA IN HER EAR

1%

Lou, Tony & Eric -- Brookfield Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

MY CHILDREN! MY AFRICA!

1%

Laina Kominos -- Eastbound Theatre

AT THE WEDDING

1%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

CALENDAR GIRLS

0%

Lou Okell -- Brookfield Theatre

ANNIE

21%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

13%

Dustin Pfaender -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

12%

Dustin Pfaender -- Ivoryton Playhouse

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

9%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

RAGTIME

6%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

5%

Jon Damast -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

FEVER DREAMS

5%

Lindsay Jones -- Theatreworks Hartford

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Jeff Sherwood -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

SYLVIA

4%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Graham Stone -- Sharon Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Jay Hilton -- Goodspeed Musicals

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

2%

Jonathan White -- Ivoryton Playhouse

TEA AT FIVE

2%

Jonathan White -- Ivoryton Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

24%

Jazzy Cores -- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

TIARAS OVER TEANECK

17%

Rachelle Ianniello -- Pantochino Productions

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Aaron Reynolds -- Opera House Players

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

Alaina McCarvill -- Eastbound Theatre

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Anika Pinto -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

PIPPIN

2%

Amanda Magurne -- Magnolia Theatre Company

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Billy Winter -- Opera House Players

SHREK

2%

Grace McGovern -- Cabaret on Main Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Will Reynolds -- Theatre Guild of Simsbury

THE PROM

2%

Anthony Francis DeRose -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Ashley McLeod -- Musicals at Richter

RENT

2%

Scott Towers -- Shoreline Theatre Company

RENT

2%

Pedro Figueroa -- Landmark Community Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Benjamin Elling -- Connecticut Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

1%

Riley Sapp -- Little Theater On Broad St

SISTER ACT

1%

Grace Kennedy -- Center Stage Theatre

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

1%

Cecil Carter -- Chestnut Street playhouse

CAMELOT

1%

Billy Hicks -- Brookfield Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Casey Ortiz -- Center Stage Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Ben Clouse -- Castle Craig Players

THE PROM

1%

Jack Ferdman -- The Bradley Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

1%

Jonna E. Capone -- Eastbound Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

1%

Lexi Kinniburgh -- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE RADIO'S PLAYING

1%

Whitney Rogers -- Hole in the Wall Theater

EVITA

1%

Michael Solano -- Musicals at Richter

WAITRESS

12%

Ariana Valdes -- ACT of CT

RAGTIME

12%

Behr Marshall -- Goodspeed Musicals

ANNIE

10%

Harrison Drake -- Sharon Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Ariella Serur -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

6%

Camilo Velasquez Escamilla -- Goodspeed

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Carlos Velasquez Escamilla -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

RAGTIME

5%

David R. Gordon -- Goodspeed Musicals

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

4%

Ella Cahill -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

ANNIE

4%

Landry Champlin -- Sharon Playhouse

ANNIE

4%

Savannah Stevenson -- Sharon Playhouse

MY FAIR LADY

3%

Scott Mikita -- Ivoryton Playhouse

RAGTIME

3%

Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander -- Goodspeed Musicals

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Ryan Knowles -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

3%

Robert Mintz -- Playhouse on Park

SISTER ACT

2%

Keegan Smith -- Seven Angels

A CHORUS LINE

2%

Jonah Nash -- Goodspeed Musicals

MY FAIR LADY

2%

Joseph Dellger -- Ivoryton Playhouse

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jennifer Babiak -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Jason Williams -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY

1%

Olivia Fenton -- Ivoryton Playhouse

WAITRESS

1%

Maeve Marbury -- A.C.T. of Connecticut

A CHRISTMAS STORY

1%

Rashidra Scott -- Goodspeed Musicals

A CHORUS LINE

1%

Mikaela Secada -- Goodspeed Musicals

THE LITTLE MERMAID

1%

Keisha T. Fraser -- Summer Theatre of New Canaan

ALL SHOOK UP

1%

Jessica Crouch -- Goodspeed Musicals

MISERY

9%

Andrew Rosestein -- Cabaret on Main Theater

NORTH SHORE FISH

8%

Amelia Nemeth -- Diamond Theatre Company

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

7%

Lucy Babbitt -- Westport Community Theatre

M BUTTERFLY

7%

Andrés Idrovo -- Brookfield Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

5%

Andrew Blanchard -- Town Players of Newtown

A FLEA IN HER EAR

5%

Colin McLoone -- Brookfield Theatre

TERRA NOVA

5%

Dan Murphy -- Town Players of New Canaan

DRACULA

4%

Bill Rodman -- Castle Craig Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Ashley Rockwood -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

A FLEA IN HER EAR

3%

Andres Idrovo Castillo -- Brookfield Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

William Corriveau -- Bradley Playhouse

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Priscilla Mollard -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Trevor Burch -- Hole in the Wall Theater

THE FERRYMAN

2%

Bill Mullen -- Hole in the Wall Theater

MURDER INN

2%

Patrick Joyce -- Little Theatre of Manchester

A FEW GOOD MEN

2%

Danny Charest -- Curtain Call

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Sophie Marcus -- The Bradley Playhouse

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Dave Clark -- The Bradley Playhouse

ALL THE UNIMPORTANT THINGS

2%

Chris Turner -- Chestnut Street Playhouse

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Benjamin Jesulatis -- Hudson Shakespeare Company

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

Jim Douglas -- The Bradley Playhouse

ANTIGONE

1%

Brodey Ott -- Eastbound Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

William Alexson -- The Bradley Playhouse

ANTIGONE

1%

Barry Hatrick -- Eastbound Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

1%

Kelly Lazenby -- Connecticut Theatre Company

MOON OVER BUFFALO

33%

Matt Mancuso -- Music Theatre of Connecticut

THE MOUSETRAP

15%

Caroline Kinsolving -- Sharon Playhouse

THE BARONESS

10%

Nick Apostolina -- Playhouse on Park

ALABAMA STORY

9%

Allie Seibold -- Ivoryton Playhouse

GOD BLESS US, EVERYONE!

7%

Sam Given -- Ivoryton Playhouse

SYLVIA

7%

Sienna Brann -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

6%

Daryll Heysham -- Ivoryton Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Reid Sinclair -- Sharon Playhouse

THE MOUSETRAP

5%

Will Nash Broyles -- Sharon Playhouse

ALABAMA STORY

4%

Michael Irvin Pollard -- Ivoryton Playhouse

DOROTHY'S CHRISTMAS IN OZ

27%

- Pantochino Productions

GAME ON!

25%

- Hole in the Wall Theater

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

10%

- Little Theatre on Broad Street

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

7%

- The Bradley Playhouse

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

7%

- Wagner Iovanna Studio Performances

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

- Musicals at Richter

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

6%

- Center Stage

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- The Little Theatre on Broad Street

PUSS IN BOOTS

4%

- Downtown Cabaret Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG@PART

2%

- Center Stage

23%

Musicals at Richter

14%

Pantochino Productions

5%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre

5%

The Bradley Playhouse

4%

Cabaret on Main Theater

4%

Brookfield Theatre

4%

Center Stage Theatre

4%

Hole in the Wall Theater

3%

Opera House Players

3%

Niantic Playhouse

2%

Theatre Guild of Simsbury

2%

Magnolia Theatre Company

2%

Town Players of New Canaan

2%

Castle Craig Players

2%

The Chestnut Street Playhouse

2%

Curtain Call

2%

Ridgefield Theater Barn

2%

Connecticut Theatre Company

1%

The Little Theater on Broad Street

1%

Chestnut Street Playhouse

1%

Bradley Playhouse

1%

Landmark Community Theatre

1%

Little Theater of Manchester

1%

Windham Theatre Guild

1%

Brief Cameo Productions

18%

Goodspeed Musicals

12%

A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT)

11%

Sharon Playhouse

9%

Hartford Stage Company

8%

Ivoryton Playhouse

8%

Bushnell Memorial Theater

6%

The Bushnell

5%

Playhouse on Park

5%

Music Theatre of Connecticut

4%

Legacy Theatre

3%

Valley Shakespeare Festival

3%

Seven Angels

2%

Westport Country Playhouse

2%

Theatre of NorthEastern Connecticut at the Bradley Playhouse

2%

Summer Theatre of New Canaan

