LTM's Audition Workshop to be Held at Cheney Hall in September

LTM's Audition Workshop will take place on Sunday, September 21 at Cheney Hall from 10am to 1pm.

Have you ever wanted to go through a practice audition before the big day? Or have you ever wanted inside tips for what a director may be looking for in an audition?

This workshop will give you more practice and confidence with cold readings, improv, and what a director may be expecting of you. This workshop will be part simulation and part discussion on what to do and how to prepare yourself for an audition.

No need to prepare anything, just dress comfortably and be prepared to participate. This workshop will be lead by Shane William Kegler and Lucas Veo.

This event is free to attend, but registration is required.

Direct any questions to auditions@cheneyhall.org

Registration Requested