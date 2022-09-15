Hartford Stage Announces The Cast Of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

Hartford Stage has announced the cast of Agatha Christie's indelible murder mystery, The Mousetrap. Directed by Jackson Gay (Make Believe, 2018) performances of this twist-filled thriller will begin on October 13 at the Tony Award-winning theater in downtown Hartford. Opening Night is scheduled for October 21, 2022.

Check-in for a most memorable stay at Monkswell Manor...

It's a freezing night in 1947 and a motley group of strangers find themselves suddenly trapped in an inn. As the snow falls, the body count rises - and the suspect list only seems to grow, as clues and possible motives are revealed at every turn. With intrigue, mystery, murder, and a dash of humor, this snowy getaway unfolds into a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

The cast of this sophisticated puzzler will include Brendan Dalton as Detective Sargent Trotter, Yvette Ganier as Mrs. Boyle, Christopher Geary as Christopher Wren, Sam Morales as Mollie Ralston, Jason O'Connell as Mr. Paravicini, Tobias Segal as Giles Ralston, Ali Skamangas as Miss Casewell, and Greg Stuhr as Major Metcalf.

The Mousetrap will feature Scenic Design by Riw Rakkulchon, Costume Design by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, Lighting Design by Krista Smith, Original Music and Sound Design by Broken Chord, and Wig and Hair Design by Carissa Thorlakson.

Performances will run October 13 - November 6, 2022. Post-show discussions will take place on October 23, November 1, and November 2. The Open Captioned performance will be October 30 and the Audio Described performance will be November 5.

Production support for The Mousetrap is made possible by Lead Sponsor Bank of America and Producers: Don & Marilyn Allan and Sally Speer. Major support for Hartford Stage's 2022/2023 Season is provided by Stanley Black & Decker and The Richard P. Garmany Fund.

Tickets for The Mousetrap start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HartfordStage.org calling (860) 527-5151, or visiting the Hartford Stage Box Office at 50 Church Street.

