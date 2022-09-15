Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jackson Gay will direct this suspense-packed mystery by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

Sep. 15, 2022  
Hartford Stage Announces The Cast Of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

Hartford Stage has announced the cast of Agatha Christie's indelible murder mystery, The Mousetrap. Directed by Jackson Gay (Make Believe, 2018) performances of this twist-filled thriller will begin on October 13 at the Tony Award-winning theater in downtown Hartford. Opening Night is scheduled for October 21, 2022.

Check-in for a most memorable stay at Monkswell Manor...

It's a freezing night in 1947 and a motley group of strangers find themselves suddenly trapped in an inn. As the snow falls, the body count rises - and the suspect list only seems to grow, as clues and possible motives are revealed at every turn. With intrigue, mystery, murder, and a dash of humor, this snowy getaway unfolds into a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

The cast of this sophisticated puzzler will include Brendan Dalton as Detective Sargent Trotter, Yvette Ganier as Mrs. Boyle, Christopher Geary as Christopher Wren, Sam Morales as Mollie Ralston, Jason O'Connell as Mr. Paravicini, Tobias Segal as Giles Ralston, Ali Skamangas as Miss Casewell, and Greg Stuhr as Major Metcalf.

The Mousetrap will feature Scenic Design by Riw Rakkulchon, Costume Design by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, Lighting Design by Krista Smith, Original Music and Sound Design by Broken Chord, and Wig and Hair Design by Carissa Thorlakson.

Performances will run October 13 - November 6, 2022. Post-show discussions will take place on October 23, November 1, and November 2. The Open Captioned performance will be October 30 and the Audio Described performance will be November 5.

Production support for The Mousetrap is made possible by Lead Sponsor Bank of America and Producers: Don & Marilyn Allan and Sally Speer. Major support for Hartford Stage's 2022/2023 Season is provided by Stanley Black & Decker and The Richard P. Garmany Fund.

Tickets for The Mousetrap start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.HartfordStage.org calling (860) 527-5151, or visiting the Hartford Stage Box Office at 50 Church Street.

Led by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen and Managing Director Cynthia Rider, Hartford Stage's mission is to enlighten, entertain, and educate by creating theatrical works of the highest caliber that have a transformative impact on audiences, the community, and its field. Hartford Stage has presented the world premieres of the musical Anastasia; A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, winner of four 2014 Tony Awards; and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Water by the Spoonful, winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Under Bensussen's artistic vision, the theater has reimagined classics including Eugene O'Neil's Ah! Wilderness -which reopened the theater to great acclaim following the pandemic - and brought bilingual theater center stage with Quixote Nuevo, Kiss My Aztec!, the upcoming Espejos: Clean, and the virtual American Voices New Play Festival. Hartford Stage's Education programs have engaged more than 20,000 students annually, including student matinees, in-school theatre residencies, teen performance opportunities, and theatre classes for youth and adults. www.HartfordStage.org


