Evenings@7 is Hosting a Meet & Greet

Meet the 2020 Evenings@7 Directors!

The directors from the upcoming season of Evenings@7 will be on hand to discuss casting and/or production help! The show titles and directors will be announced soon.

Evenings@7 productions typically rehearse only three or four times and are one-night-only, script-in-hand performances in front of audience of 50 to 100.

If you are interested in participating in the 2020 season of Evenings@7, join them on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 7 PM in the Silk Room.

This is a FREE event and no reservations are required!

For more information regarding the Evenings@7 series, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824.

About Evenings@7

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

Date:

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

Time:

7:00 pm

Location:

Silk Room @ Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester

Cost:

Free, although donations to support this type of work are gladly accepted





