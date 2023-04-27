Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER

EVENINGS@7 presents The Ever and After by Rachel Teagle, directed by Tony Palmieri. The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets: Free (suggested donation $5)

Location: The Silk Room

This is an intimate script-in-hand play reading that's open to the public!

This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

A super-intelligent cockroach and his feral human ward discover a robotic woman in the ruins of civilization. Together, they must put aside their differences and venture into the belly of the human settlement to find the truth about this new world.

The event is free, but registration is required. Please register here