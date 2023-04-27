Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER

The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER

EVENINGS@7 presents The Ever and After by Rachel Teagle, directed by Tony Palmieri. The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets: Free (suggested donation $5)
Location: The Silk Room

This is an intimate script-in-hand play reading that's open to the public!

This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

A super-intelligent cockroach and his feral human ward discover a robotic woman in the ruins of civilization. Together, they must put aside their differences and venture into the belly of the human settlement to find the truth about this new world.

The event is free, but registration is required. Please register here




MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterburys 2023-2024 Webst
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterbury's 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series
The Palace Theater has announced a seven-show line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with exciting titles, including the nine-time Tony Award winning THE BOOK OF MORMON, and HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the most successful play in Broadway history.
Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Ra Photo
Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Rachel Lynett & Sanaz Toossi
Yale Repertory Theatre has announced the commissioning of new work by Guadalís Del Carmen (Bees and Honey), Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones), Rachel Lynett [Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)], and Sanaz Toossi (English).
Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett Photo
Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett
Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Kendra Garnett has been selected as this year’s recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals.
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Dialogue on Music Education Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Dialogue on Music Education
Westport Country Playhouse will present a post-play dialogue with Robert Silvan, founder and artistic director of KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support, Inc.), providing free music lessons to under-resourced students of Bridgeport, following the 7 p.m. performance of the musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” on Tuesday, April 25.

