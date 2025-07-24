Elm Shakespeare Company Will Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM With a Bollywood Twist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elm Shakespeare Company, in partnership with The Shakespeare Company of India, will present a Bollywood-inspired production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream as its 30th anniversary season centerpiece. Performances will run August 14–31 (excluding Mondays) at 7:30 p.m. in New Haven’s Edgerton Park. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $30 per person.

Co-directed by Elm Shakespeare Artistic Director Rebecca Goodheart and Indian actor/director Deshik Vansadia, this vibrant reimagining of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy invites audiences into a world of love, mischief, and magical transformation—infused with the energy, movement, and music of Bollywood.

“In a world that often feels heavy, this is an invitation to wonder, to follow mischief, and to find joy in stories where love is messy, magical, and community is everything,” said Goodheart.

Vansadia’s cross-cultural approach blends Indian motifs and traditions with the Bard’s timeless text, creating a sensory celebration of storytelling, diversity, and connection. Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket, or chair and enjoy a night of live theater under the stars with family, friends, and neighbors.

As part of Elm Shakespeare’s 30th anniversary celebration, the production also honors longtime collaborators—including set and lighting designer Jamie Burnett, who marks his 30th year with the company.

Event Information

Dates: August 14–31, 2025 (no performances on Mondays)

Time: Pre-show begins at 7:30 PM

Location: Edgerton Park, 75 Cliff Street, New Haven, CT

Admission: Free (Suggested donation: $30)

For more information, visit www.ElmShakespeare.org.