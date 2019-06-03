Drag Legend Varla Jean Merman Returns To Hartford In UNDER A BIG TOP

TheaterWorks and the Wadsworth Museum of Art are joining forces to present drag superstar Varla Jean Merman in her one-woman comedy cabaret Under a Big Top on Sunday, June 23rd at 7pm. The performance, co-written by Hartford-area playwright Jacques Lamarre and directed by Michael Schiralli, will be held in the Wadsworth Atheneum's theater.

While Cirque du Soleil is set to dazzle and amaze this summer at their off-ramp Hartford location, drag superstar Varla Jean Merman will be pitching a tent for one night only at the venerable Wadsworth Atheneum! This daffy diva will delight with jaw-dropping videos, high-flying notes, and death-defying wigs. Varla's circus-themed extravaganza is a PETA-approved show that is best enjoyed without children.

Tickets for Under a Big Top are $35 and $45. A $65 VIP ticket includes a post-performance cocktail reception and meet and greet with Varla Jean. Due to racy content, this show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets can be obtained by visiting theaterworkshartford.org or by calling (860) 527-7838. The Wadsworth is located at 600 Main Street in downtown Hartford. Enter the theater at 29 Atheneum Square North.

The Varla Jean Merman performance is presented in conjunction with the Wadsworth's upcoming exhibition, Be Seen: Portrait Photography Since Stonewall, which features photographic works from over 25 artists including Andy Warhol, Robert Mapplethorpe, and Patti Smith. The 1969 Stonewall riots are viewed as an important turning point in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. Be Seen explores how artists have used portrait photography to challenge, subvert, and play with societal norms of gender and sexuality. In the past 50 years, photographers have documented the experiences of the queer community. They have also examined how gender identity and sexual orientation were viewed historically and how they are constructed today. The exhibition is on view June 22 through September 15, 2019 and can be viewed Wednesday Friday: 11am 5pm; Saturday and Sunday: 10am 5pm Admission: $5 15; discounts for members, students and seniors. Free admission for Hartford residents with Wadsworth Welcome registration. Free happy hour admission 4 5pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You