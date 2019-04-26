Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as 'the relationship.' explore the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face for romance, to those who have dared to ask, What are you doing Saturday night? Four actors play over forty roles scaling the dizzying spectrum of male/female relationships. The trials and tribulations of being single, dating, marriage, loss, and heartbreak and everything in the relationship process that you have ever secretly thought about, but were afraid to admit, are cleverly explored. The talented cast includes Nick D'Angelo, Cristin Marshall, Kristin Iovene, and Jon Escobar

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Changeruns every Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm May 10th thru June 15th, 2019. (No Performance May 24th and 25th, 2019). Doors open at 7:15pm. Tickets are now on sale. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS are accepted. To purchase tickets, please call the box office at 860-829-1248. Reservations are recommended. Ticket price $35.00. For more information, visit our website: www.ctcabaret.com The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is located at 31 Webster Square Road, visit the website for detailed directions. The Connecticut Cabaret Theatre is Central Connecticut premiere cabaret-style theatre, patrons are welcome to bring whatever they like to eat or drink with them.