Comedian Tom Papa Comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse This April

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the most refined and cerebral comedic voices in the country. Now he's bringing that voice back to The Ridgefield Playhouse for an evening of comedy on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8pm, part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series.

Papa's early career was spent on stage in New York City at clubs like Stand Up New York and the Comedy Cellar, where he eventually landed a tour with fellow master of observational humor Jerry Seinfeld. Since then it's been a steady rise of winning fans and admirers, one stage and one laugh at a time. Papa's most recent book, "You're Doing Great! And Other Reasons to Stay Alive," was released in 2020 and tackles topics big and small, from how to appreciate the world around you to why you shouldn't ever go tubing. Papa is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine, guest star on NPR's "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me," and an accomplished baker known as the Sultan of Sourdough who had his own bread-focused show "Baked with Tom Papa" on Food Network.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($38) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.