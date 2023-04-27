Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cheney Hall to Present THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE in July

The event will feature the music of Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Cheney Hall will host The Country Jamboree on Friday, July 7th at 7pm.

Come on down to The Country Jamboree and enjoy an unforgettable night of toe-tapping tunes! Saddle up and celebrate timeless artists like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more!

Let the music transport you to a simpler time when classic country music ruled the airwaves. With talented musicians bringing these classic songs to life, you'll be singing along and two-stepping in no time.

Dust off your boots because this is one night you won't want to miss!

TICKETS

CABARET TABLE SEATING (TABLES AT THE FIRST HALF OF THE AUDITORIUM):

$35 Regular
$2 Discount for Seniors/Students/Military

About Cabaret Seating: You may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at small, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more) located at the front of the theatre. Cabaret seating includes a complimentary beverage.

GENERAL SECTION (BACK HALF OF THE AUDITORIUM):

Center Section: $28
Left or Right Sections: $18

$2 Discount for Seniors/Students/Military

Call 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org




Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER Photo
Evenings@7 Presents THE EVER AND THE AFTER
EVENINGS@7 presents The Ever and After by Rachel Teagle, directed by Tony Palmieri. The event is on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM.
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterburys 2023-2024 Webst Photo
MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterbury's 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series
The Palace Theater has announced a seven-show line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with exciting titles, including the nine-time Tony Award winning THE BOOK OF MORMON, and HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the most successful play in Broadway history.
Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Ra Photo
Yale Repertory Theatre Commissions New Work by Guadalís Del Carmen, Dave Harris, Rachel Lynett & Sanaz Toossi
Yale Repertory Theatre has announced the commissioning of new work by Guadalís Del Carmen (Bees and Honey), Dave Harris (Tambo & Bones), Rachel Lynett [Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)], and Sanaz Toossi (English).
Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett Photo
Andrew A. Isen Prize Awarded to Kendra Garnett
Goodspeed Musicals has announced that Kendra Garnett has been selected as this year’s recipient of The Andrew A. Isen Prize at Goodspeed Musicals.

