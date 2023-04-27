Cheney Hall to Present THE COUNTRY JAMBOREE in July

Cheney Hall will host The Country Jamboree on Friday, July 7th at 7pm.

Come on down to The Country Jamboree and enjoy an unforgettable night of toe-tapping tunes! Saddle up and celebrate timeless artists like Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more!

Let the music transport you to a simpler time when classic country music ruled the airwaves. With talented musicians bringing these classic songs to life, you'll be singing along and two-stepping in no time.

Dust off your boots because this is one night you won't want to miss!

TICKETS

CABARET TABLE SEATING (TABLES AT THE FIRST HALF OF THE AUDITORIUM):

$35 Regular

$2 Discount for Seniors/Students/Military

About Cabaret Seating: You may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at small, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more) located at the front of the theatre. Cabaret seating includes a complimentary beverage.

GENERAL SECTION (BACK HALF OF THE AUDITORIUM):

Center Section: $28

Left or Right Sections: $18

$2 Discount for Seniors/Students/Military

Call 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org