Charter Oak Cultural Center Presents Seth Rudetsky's Big Fat 70s Variety Show

Charter Oak Cultural Center presents Sirius XM host, Broadway star, accompanist and author Seth Rudetsky in his groovylicious Seth's Big Fat 70s Variety Show on Thursday, October 3 at 7pm. Charter Oak Cultural Center is located at 21 Charter Oak Avenue in downtown Hartford.

Seth focuses on the fantastic/horrific variety shows from the 70's. Liza Minelli singing "I Don't Know How To Love Him" and brazenly not blinking throughout the entire song, Donny and Marie being forced to dance while introducing all of their guest stars and most importantly, the short-lived but mind-boggling series: The Brady Bunch Variety Hour. The show debuted in 1977 and was (not suprisingly) cancelled the same year, but there are nine delicious episodes that merit severe analysis.

Audiences will explore the bedazzled outfits, every single Brady doing "funky" dance steps, the swimming pool (an homage to Donny and Marie's ice skating rink), the disco all-sung-all-danced medleys including "Shake Your Booty," and the hot romance between Alice the maid and the local real estate agent played by Rip Taylor. Plus, a special section of the show focuses on the moving sub-plot of Greg moving out of the house (in his mid-twenties) and Carol Brady's ensuing depression, all enacted in song. Finally, most shockingly, you will see the singing and dancing fake Jan!

General admission tickets for the performance are $30 with Students (up to 18) and Seniors (65+) costing $15. Tickets can be purchased by visiting CharterOakCenter.org. No one turned away due to lack of funds.

This performance is part of the Charter Oak Cultural Center's Celebration of Jewish Arts and Culture.





