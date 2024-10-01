Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS STORY at Goodspeed

Performances run Nov. 1 – Dec. 29 in East Haddam, Conn.
Goodspeed Musicals will welcome A Christmas Story The Musical as its final production of the 2024 season. A hilariously heartfelt holiday musical for the whole family, A Christmas Story will run at The Goodspeed from Nov. 1 – Dec. 29 in East Haddam, Conn. [Official Press Opening will be Nov. 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.]
A Christmas Story The Musical features a book by Joseph Robinette. Music and Lyrics are by EGOT-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Pasek and Paul achieved their EGOT status by winning an Emmy for Only Murders in the Building, a Grammy for Dear Evan Hansen, an Oscar for La La Land, and a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen. In 2010, they developed their musical James and the Giant Peach at Goodspeed’s Terris Theatre. The musical is based on the motion picture A Christmas Story distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark, and upon In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash written by Jean Shepherd.
Goodspeed unwraps a glittering musical version of the beloved movie classic just in time for the holidays. The only thing little Ralphie wants for Christmas is a BB gun. But to get it, he must navigate all the obstacles of the yuletide season. Will a neighborhood bully, a strict school teacher, a distracted dad and a department store Santa thwart his quest? There’s something for everyone in this hilarious love letter to Christmas past. A package of naughty and nice nostalgia to warm your winter!
Jean Shepard will be played by John Scherer (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, George M!; The Terris: By Jeeves; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, LoveMusik, By Jeeves). Ralphie will be played by Christopher Riley (Off-Broadway: The Hunt). The Old Man will be played by Jim Stanek (The Terris: Passing Through, James and the Giant Peach; Broadway: Indiscretions, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Rivals). Mother will be played by Jenn Gambatese (The Goodspeed: Carousel, Annie Get Your Gun; The Terris: All Shook Up; Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock, All Shook Up). Randy will be played by Camilo Velasquez Escamilla. (Miss) Shields will be played by Rashidra Scott (The Goodspeed: Christmas in Connecticut, Anything Goes; Broadway: Company, Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful).
The ensemble will feature Jenniellen Beattie, Kyle Caress (Off-Broadway: Seesaw), Jack Casey, Sy Chounchaisit (The Goodspeed: Anything Goes, Off-Broadway: Baby), Marjorie Failoni (The Goodspeed: Christmas in Connecticut (choreographer), Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville), Thomas Goldbach V (The Goodspeed: Gypsy), Laura Guley, Treston J. Henderson (Broadway: The Wiz revival), Gavin Holwitt, Addie Jaymes, Ian Knauer (The Goodspeed: On the Town, Me and My Girl; The Terris: By Jeeves; Broadway: Anastasia, Dames at Sea, Mamma Mia!), Gabriel Lafazan, Oliver Logue, Izzy Pike, and Jesse Swimm (The Goodspeed: The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Billy Elliot, Fiddler on the Roof, High Button Shoes; Broadway: School of Rock, Mary Poppins).
Swings for this production are Tommy Betz and Paris Martino.
A Christmas Story will be directed by Hunter Foster (The Goodspeed: The Drowsy Chaperone, The Terris: A Connecticut Christmas Carol). Mara Newbery Greer will choreograph the production. Music supervision will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, 42nd Street, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Music direction will be by Andrew Smithson (Off-Broadway: The Wonderful Wizard of Song, Flanagan’s Wake).
Scenic design will be by David Arsenault. Costume design will be by Nicole V. Moody (The Terris: A Connecticut Christmas Carol, Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen). Lighting design will be by Christopher Wong. Sound design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Goodspeed and The Terris Theatre and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor. Wigs and hair design will be by J. Jared Janas (The Goodspeed: Gypsy, 42nd Street, Anne of Green Gables; Broadway: Our Town, Once Upon a Mattress, Mary Jane).
Orchestrations will be by Ryan O’Connell (The Terris: Private Jones). Animal direction will be by William Berloni (The Goodspeed: Gypsy, Because of Winn Dixie, Anything Goes, Annie; The Terris: Darling Grenadine; Broadway: Annie, A Christmas Story).
Chris Zaccardi will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Paul Hardt / Hardt Casting.
A Christmas Story The Musical is produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING, Woodstock, Illinois.
Marquee Producing Partners for this production are Beverly Buckner Baker and Fiona Egan.
A Christmas Story The Musical will run November 1st – December 29th, 2024. [Official Press Opening: Nov. 13, 2024.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.).
Special holiday week schedules for Thanksgiving Week are: Monday 11/25 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Friday 11/29 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., Saturday 11/30 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 12/1 2:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Special holiday week schedules for Christmas Week are: Monday 12/23 2:00 p.m., Thursday 12/26 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Friday 12/27 8:00 p.m., Saturday 12/28 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 12/29 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.organd follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
