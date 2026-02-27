Connecticut Ballet to Stage GISELLE with Notable Guest Artists This June

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Ballet will be reviving the romantic tragedy Giselle for two performances only, both featuring acclaimed guest artists in the leads. Set to the famous score by Adolphe Adam, the lead role of Giselle is considered one of the most dramatic in all of ballet. The production will be performed Saturday, June 13 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre in Stamford and Saturday, June 20 at 7:30pm at The Bushnell in Hartford.

Dancing the lead on June 13 in Stamford will be Philadelphia Ballet principal dancer Oksana Maslova, who made her debut in the ballet as a Connecticut Ballet principal dancer in 2014. Making her debut in the role on June 20 in Hartford will be New York City Ballet principal dancer Indiana Woodward. Both Ms. Maslova and Woodward appeared as guest artists as Sugar Plum Fairy in Connecticut Ballet's production of The Nutcracker this past December. Joining Maslova in Stamford and Woodward in Hartford will be Philadelphia Ballet principal dancer Sterling Baca performing the role of Albrecht.

About Giselle

Since its premiere in 1841, Giselle continues to enthrall audiences and rightly stands as one of the most popular ballets of all time.

Giselle tells the story of a young woman seduced and betrayed by a nobleman. Dying of a broken heart, she joins the ranks of the supernatural Wilis—a sisterhood of female spirits scorned before their wedding day and doomed to rise from the grave, taking their revenge for eternity.

Artistic Director Brett Raphael states, "To have these two superb ballerinas join us for the final production of the season is extra special. If you are in the mood for high drama and passion, this is the ballet performance for you."