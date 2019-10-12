Cast Announced For A SHAYNA MAIDEL At Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park's eleventh season continues with Barbara Lebow's A SHAYNA MAIDEL, running October 30 - November 17. A SHAYNA MAIDEL is a powerful and poignant drama of survival and strength about two sisters trying to reconnect after years of separation brought on by the Holocaust. Although born in Poland, Rose, now in her twenties came to the United States with her father, Mordechai, at the age of four and is now completely "Americanized." A burden of guilt and deeply mixed feelings engulf the aging Mordechai as he awaits the arrival of his elder daughter, Lusia, who has, at last, found her way to America. A SHAYNA MAIDEL explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.

A SHAYNA MAIDEL will be directed by Dawn Loveland Navarro. Dawn is returning to Playhouse on Park after having directed Intimate Apparel, The Chosen, Proof, and Red Light Winter. The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford and The Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford are producing partners of A SHAYNA MAIDEL.

Starring in this production are:

Mitch Greenberg (Broadway: CAN-CAN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU; Goodspeed: Jack Blumberg RAGS) as Mordechai

Laura Sudduth (Broadway: Julie u/s Madame de Tourvel, Cecile, Emilie LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES; Arkansas Repertory: Della THE GIFT OF THE MAGI (world premiere); Film/TV: Cindy THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL) as Rose,

Katharina Schmidt (Edinburgh Fringe Festival: THE AMERICAN FAMILY [DEVISED]; Lenfest Center for the Arts: Rachel CHINESE OPERA AND A MODERN DRAMA, The WorkShop Theater: Kitty Oppenheimer THE LOVE SONG OF J. ROBERT OPPENHEIMER) as Lusia,

Krista Lucas (Ivoryton Playhouse: Hilary St. George Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER, Little Theatre of Manchester: Lexie THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB) as Mama,

Alex Rafala (Playhouse on Park: Billy Bibbit ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST, Peter van Daan THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK; Film: THE HISTORY OF METAL AND HORROR) as Duvid,

Julia Tolchin (Robert Moss Theater: Mary Tilford THE CHILDREN'S HOUR; Playwrights Horizons Downtown: Sonya UNCLE VANYA) as Hannah.

Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30pm, as well as Thursday, October 31 at 2pm and 7:30pm. All preview tickets are $17.50, and seats must be reserved. Talk backs will be held after each Sunday matinee performance.

Tickets for performances October 30 through November 17 are now on sale, and range from $30-$40. Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts are available. Opening night, complete with a complementary pre-show wine and cheese reception is Friday, November 1 at 8pm. New this season: Tuesday and Saturday 2pm matinee performances. A SHAYNA MAIDEL is part of the 2019-20 Main Stage Series; consider subscribing and save 20%. Group ticket sale discounts are also available.

For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





