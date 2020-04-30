Calling All Performers: Submit Videos To Playhouse On Park's Virtual Open Mic

Playhouse on Park is taking submissions from singers, actors, dancers, and musicians for their Virtual Open Mic. This is especially great for high school or college seniors whose performances or showcases may have been cancelled! Playhouse on Park has had some pretty incredible open mic nights over the years, and the talent has always been mind-blowing. Even though in-person Open Mic Night must be put on pause, there is no reason why it can't continue virtually!

If you are interested in submitting a video, please send it via Google Drive, Dropbox, or WeTransfer to info@PlayhouseOnPark.org. Include your name, where you are from, and any other info you would like us to share. If you have previously performed in or worked on a show at Playhouse on Park, be sure to let us know which show(s), roles, etc. (Note: previous work at Playhouse on Park is NOT required in order to submit; everyone is welcome!)

Now, you can enjoy Open Mic Night from the comfort of your own home! Subscribe to Playhouse on Park's Open Mic YouTube channel to stay updated as new videos are posted: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQR3vmXVf1835fAg_w2iAew/videos.

For more information on Playhouse on Park's other online events, visit the Plan Your Visit page on www.PlayhouseOnPark.com, or click here: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Season11_20192020/VirtualEvents.html.

More events and educational programs are coming soon, so make sure to check back! "Like" Playhouse on Park's Facebook page to watch daily/weekly live programming: https://www.facebook.com/PlayhouseOnParkTheatre/. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





