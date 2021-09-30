CONCERT LEGENDS Comes to the Palace Next Month

The Palace Theater is observing its 100th Anniversary during the 2021-22 season and has several special events planned to commemorate the milestone.

If you remember when rock was young you don't want to miss the upcoming Concert Legends show October 14, 7:00pm at the Palace Theater. The event presented by the Palace and sponsored by 99.1PLR and ION Bank will feature the inimitable Connecticut Concert King Jimmy Koplik and WPLR's Mike Lapitino, sharing fascinating backstage stories about the Rock legends who played the Palace Theater back in the 70's and mid 80's. Joining them to provide music from the era will be renowned Connecticut band DizzyFish.

VIP Friends of Jimmy tickets are$45 and include seating in the first three rows and a commemorative T-Shirt listing many of the iconic bands with the dates they played the Palace, signed by Koplik and Lapitino. There is also a $20 ticket. T-shirts will be available for purchase separately also. For tickets got to www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. Box Office hours are Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm. Masks are required. To insure safety of all during the presentation all COVID -19 safety guidelines will be adhered to https://www.palacetheaterct.org/your-visit/covid19/ .

A companion piece to the Concert Legends event is an exhibit paying tribute to the many iconic concert legends who have played the Palace Theater in Waterbury. The exhibit opens the night of the concert, October 14 and will run through year's end.