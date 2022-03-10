Black Violin Defies Stereotypes with a Mix of Hip-Hop and Classical Music at The Ridgefield Playhouse on April 10

With creative collaborations including Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys - NPR has praised Black Violin, saying "their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation." Black Violin will make their only Connecticut tour stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, April 10, 2022 with two performances at 4:30pm and 8:00pm.

Black Violin is lead by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music, often described as "classical boom," to overcome stereotypes and encourage people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. The duo was nominated for a Grammy Award for its acclaimed 2019 album "Take The Stairs." Beyond the critical raves and awards, the members of Black Violin say their greatest accomplishment is sharing their love of music with young people across the country. With Black Violin's "Impossible Tour," part of the Xfinity Family Series with support from HamletHub and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, fans can expect to hear top hits "Impossible is Possible" and "Showoff," from the album that Billboard claims, "continues to celebrate Black Violin's genre-less approach to music."

Black Violin also continues to inspire youth through their nonprofit organization The Black Violin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity. The foundation was featured on CBS This Morning in early 2021. Each year the foundation's inaugural program provides scholarships and grants to youth who would like to continue their musical education through a program of their liking that fosters musical creativity and innovation. Black Violin is excited to get back on the road and welcomes new and old fans to join them for an evening full of uplifting and inspiring, genre-bending music.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($59.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.