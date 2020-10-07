Bethel Woods Annual Holiday Market Returns This Winter With Two Weekends

The 11th Annual Holiday Market will take place on November 28th-29th & December 5th-6th.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced the return of its annual Holiday Market. For the first time ever, the event will take place on two consecutive weekends: Saturday and Sunday, November 28th and 29th and December 5th and 6th.



Each weekend will showcase a completely different selection of vendors. This guarantees an exciting and diverse shopping experience to guests each weekend, allows ample spacing between vendors to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for vendors and guests, as well as enable Bethel Woods to support as many local makers as possible.



Stringent protocols have been put into place to fight the spread of COVID-19 at Holiday Market. This includes:

Creating distance between vendor booth spaces.

Limiting the number of vendors present on each day of the Market.

Adding an additional weekend of shopping (featuring different vendors each weekend) to give shoppers a wide range of offerings.

Limiting capacity in each vendor area.

Limiting attractions (considering the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, more information regarding attractions, including Photos with Santa shall be provided).

Bethel Woods has increased the amount of alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations available and the frequency in cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic areas. They ask that any guests who have experienced COVID-19 related symptoms, has been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, or has traveled to any of the restricted states in the NYS Travel Advisory and not completed the required quarantine do not attend the event out of caution and consideration for others.



"Coming off of a successful seven-week run of our socially-distant Harvest Festival, we are proud to provide additional opportunities for our community to come together safely and to shop locally," said Eric Frances, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.



Holiday Market takes place from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM with free admission.



Please visit BethelWoodsCenter.org/VisitHoliday for more information on the rules and regulations of this event.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You