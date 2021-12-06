BUG By Tracy Letts Comes to the Warner in 2022

The Stage @ the Warner 2022 Season kicks off with the psychological thriller, BUG by Tracy Letts, presented in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre February 5-20, 2022!

Set in a seedy Oklahoma City motel room, the play centers on the meeting between Agnes, a divorced waitress with a fondness for cocaine and isolation, and Peter, a soft-spoken Gulf War drifter introduced to her by her lesbian friend, R.C. Agnes stays at a hotel in hopes of avoiding her physically abusive ex-husband, Jerry, who was just released from prison.

At first, she lets Peter sleep platonically on her floor, but it's not long after she promotes him to the bed. Matters become more complicated as Jerry eagerly returns to the woman he loves to beat her up, expecting to resume their relationship. On top of that, there's a hidden bug infestation problem that has both Agnes and Peter dealing with scathing welts and festering sores - which has Peter believing this is the result of experiments conducted on him during his stay at an army hospital. Their fears soon escalate to paranoia, conspiracy theories and twisted psychological motives.

Performances are February 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19, 2022 at 8:00 pm and February 6, 13, & 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

This production contains adult content including violence, drug use, profanity and sex and is not suitable for all audiences.

The Stage @ the Warner presenting sponsor is Hartford HealthCare/Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. The Studio Theatre Series sponsor is Northwest Community Bank.