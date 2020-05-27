ACT Of Connecticut Hosts Happy Hour on May 29

Save the Date! ACT of Connecticut's next "Happy Hour" is Friday, May 29 at 7pm!

This week Daniel C. Levine, Bryan Perri and Katie Diamond will be joined by three of Putnam County's best spellers! That's right, they'll be joined by the spunky Logainne SchwarzandGrubeniere, past Spelling Bee champion William Barfee and newcomer Olive Ostrovsky. You might remember these "characters" from ACT's 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. We can't wait to see what they've been up to and how they've been passing the time in quarantine! Did Barfee get through all of Tiger King? Is Olive now a social butterfly leading zoom reunions with all of the former spellers? Has Logainne become the head of the COVID-19 task force at her elementary school? Find out Friday, May 29 at 7pm LIVE on Facebook!

https://www.facebook.com/actofct/videos/656237911899775/

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded and led by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known Broadway musicals and plays, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. ACT of CT was honored with 11 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards in 2018-2019, its inaugural season. ACT of CT's productions have garnered critical acclaim, too; they've been listed among the "top ten equity shows of 2019" by Hearst Connecticut Media Group, and have received similar "top ten" accolades from critics Nancy Sasso Janis and Jim Ruocco. The theatre company produces four shows per season, including one show in the "Presenting Stephen Schwartz!" Series (honoring ACT Artistic Advisor, Stephen Schwartz). All shows feature both Broadway stars and local Fairfield and Westchester County talent. In addition to fully produced main stage productions, ACT of CT hosts a New Works Series, The Broadway Unplugged Series, youth education classes, masterclasses, camps, workshops, and a conservatory program for high school students. ACT of CT is located at 36 Old Quarry Road, in the beautiful village of Ridgefield, CT. Visit actofct.org for further information.

