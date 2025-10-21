A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS Cast Announced At Hartford Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartford Stage will present its annual production of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas, adapted and directed by Michael Wilson, from November 22 through December 28, 2025. The seasonal favorite returns with a company of returning performers and new faces bringing Charles Dickens’ classic tale to life.

“For many in our community, Hartford Stage’s A Christmas Carol is more than a show—it’s a cherished family tradition,” said Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. “Each year, it brings us together in a celebration of community, compassion, and hope. We’re thrilled to bring it back with a talented cast, a bit of theatrical magic, and the same heartwarming message that continues to resonate year after year.”

This year’s cast will be led by Guiesseppe Jones as Ebenezer Scrooge, Rebecka Jones as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Daniel Madigan as the Ghost of Christmas Future, Stuart Rider as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Noble Shropshire as Marley. The ensemble also includes Erik Bloomquist, Emily Bosco, Natalie Brown, Robert Hannon Davis, Kenneth De Abrew, Patrick O’Konis, and Leslie Blake Walker.

Since 2004, Hartford Stage has partnered with The Hartt School at the University of Hartford to provide a training program allowing students to perform and work on professional productions. Hartt students appearing in A Christmas Carol include Max Ashford, Connor Austin, Lauren Bries, Raymond P. G. Cain, Celia Castillo-Torres, Hannah Fidler, Walker Kaul, Eric Orsini, Christina Rielle, and Claire Stillman. Julianna Noelle Misluk and Sophie Walters will serve as Assistant Directors.

The production also features youth actors from across the Greater Hartford region, including William Griffith and William Schloat of Avon; Aria Pierce and Saige Stewart of Bloomfield; James Salvo of Cheshire; Orlandus “Zeke” Lane and Braelyn Lane of East Hartford; Vivienne Gates-Graceson of East Lyme; Sawyer Delaney of Harwinton; McKenna Pettie-Uzoka of Middletown; Julia Sheehan of Rocky Hill; Avery Cerny, Campbell Cerny, and Gibson Quinn of Simsbury; Isabella Lundy of South Windsor; Evely Butterfield, Addison Curren, Theodore Curren, Coralie Frumkin, Serena Hoffman, Cru Aspen Lyles, and Adelina McGinnis of West Hartford; and Avery McMahon and Andrew Michaels of Wethersfield.

The creative team includes choreography by Hope Clarke, scenic design by Tony Straiges, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Robert Wierzel, original music and sound design by John Gromada, original costume design by Zack Brown, wig design by Brittany Hartman, and flying effects by ZFX, Inc. Kelly Hardy serves as Production Stage Manager, with Chandalae Nyswonger and Campbell Anidjar as Assistant Stage Managers.

TICKETING INFORMATION

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas will run November 22–December 28, 2025, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $15 for children 18 and under. Group options and private receptions are available. Tickets may be purchased at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in person at the Hartford Stage Box Office, 50 Church Street.

Hartford Stage advises audiences not to purchase through third-party sites, which may sell invalid or overpriced tickets. The theatre does not charge additional fees for tickets purchased directly through its official channels.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Sensory-Friendly Performance: December 6, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. — for individuals on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. Details at hartfordstage.org/sensory-friendly.

Open-Captioned Performance: December 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. — for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Audio-Described Performance: December 13, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. — for patrons who are blind or have low vision.