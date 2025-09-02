A CHORUS LINE Extended at Goodspeed Musicals Through Early November

Goodspeed Musicals will welcome A Chorus Line on Friday, Sept. 5, as its third production of the 2025 season. Due to soaring demand by ticket buyers, an additional nine performances have been added. Don’t miss the groundbreaking backstage musical about the hopes and dreams of Broadway dancers as it makes its Goodspeed debut at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.



Originally scheduled to close on Oct. 26, A Chorus Line will run Sept. 5 – Nov. 2, 2025. Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Additional performances have been added on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 30, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 31, at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2:00 p.m.



The singular sensation of musicals makes its Goodspeed debut in a dazzling 50th anniversary production! A Chorus Line pulls back the curtain and reveals the hopes and hurts of 17 professional dancers vying for a job in a Broadway chorus. Heartbreak, talent, and passion are center stage in this Pulitzer Prize-winning, show business classic for anyone who’s ever had a dream and put it all on the line.

