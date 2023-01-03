2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10

On Friday, February 10th at 7 PM, actress and producer Debra Kahn-Bey will share her story of succeeding in business and becoming an actor as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act series. Kahn-Bey's acting credits include Slapface (2021), American Hunger (2013), and Speechifyin' (2021).

Khan-Bey's story is one of persistence and perseverance. She tried juggling her fast-paced corporate career, her part-time entertainment career, and being single mom - but it all came tumbling down. Finally, she made a life-changing decision, and her 2ND ACT of life began beautifully. Kahn-Bey's mission in revealing her truth is to inspire those with self-doubt and give a helping hand for those who need to be lifted.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45-60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.