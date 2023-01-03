Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10

Kahn-Bey's mission in revealing her truth is to inspire those with self-doubt and give a helping hand for those who need to be lifted. 

Jan. 03, 2023  

2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10

On Friday, February 10th at 7 PM, actress and producer Debra Kahn-Bey will share her story of succeeding in business and becoming an actor as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act series. Kahn-Bey's acting credits include Slapface (2021), American Hunger (2013), and Speechifyin' (2021).

Khan-Bey's story is one of persistence and perseverance. She tried juggling her fast-paced corporate career, her part-time entertainment career, and being a single mom. But it all came tumbling down. Khan-Bey's story is one of persistence and perseverance. She tried juggling her fast-paced corporate career, her part-time entertainment career, and being single mom - but it all came tumbling down. Finally, she made a life-changing decision, and her 2ND ACT of life began beautifully. Kahn-Bey's mission in revealing her truth is to inspire those with self-doubt and give a helping hand for those who need to be lifted.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45-60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.




Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults Photo
Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults
INTRO TO PLAYWRITING for Adults, taught by Peter DeNegre will begin on January 11, 2023 at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, and runs for eight weeks (Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm).
NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park Photo
NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park
NOH8 will hold an open photo shoot at Playhouse on Park on Monday, January 30th from 6pm - 8pm in conjunction with their production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT.
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives $3,000 Grant for Energy Conservation Purposes Photo
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives $3,000 Grant for Energy Conservation Purposes
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. received a $3,000 grant from United Illuminating/Southern Connecticut Gas/Connecticut Natural Gas under Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program.
The Met: Live in HD FEDORA Comes to Warner Theatres Nancy Marine Studio Photo
The Met: Live in HD FEDORA Comes to Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio
The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Umberto Giordano's FEDORA, Saturday, January 14 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For AdultsPlayhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults
December 31, 2022

INTRO TO PLAYWRITING for Adults, taught by Peter DeNegre will begin on January 11, 2023 at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, and runs for eight weeks (Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm).
NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On ParkNOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park
December 31, 2022

NOH8 will hold an open photo shoot at Playhouse on Park on Monday, January 30th from 6pm - 8pm in conjunction with their production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT.
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives $3,000 Grant for Energy Conservation PurposesPlayhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives $3,000 Grant for Energy Conservation Purposes
December 30, 2022

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. received a $3,000 grant from United Illuminating/Southern Connecticut Gas/Connecticut Natural Gas under Connecticut’s Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program.
The Met: Live in HD FEDORA Comes to Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine StudioThe Met: Live in HD FEDORA Comes to Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio
December 30, 2022

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presents Umberto Giordano's FEDORA, Saturday, January 14 at 12:55 pm ET, in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. 
Pa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 SeasonPa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 Season
December 28, 2022

Pa'lante Theater Company, Waterbury, Connecticut's newest performing arts collaborative, has announced their inaugural 2023 season and collaboration agreement with legendary Theater Company - Seven Angels Theatre.
share