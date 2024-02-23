2024 UConn Spring Puppet Slam to Take Place in March

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry and the UConn Puppet Arts Program will present the 2024 UConn Spring Puppet Slam on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. in UConn’s von der Mehden Recital Hall, located at 875 Coventry Rd, Storrs, Connecticut 06269. The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will feature new and experimental short works by professional puppeteers and performers from around the Northeast, including UConn Puppet Arts alumna Stoph Scheer and the Stringpullers Puppet Company from Ithaca, New York, as well as new works by UConn Puppet Arts students; music by Derek Waldron, Teresa Bielecki and other musicians from Waldron’s Studios 88; and the coveted BIMPY Awards.

UConn Puppet Arts alumna Stoph Scheer will present Sharing Update, a comedic hand-and-rod puppet monologue in which an aging Long Island father processes his child's trans identity through his limited vocabulary. The Ithaca, New York based Stringpullers Puppet Company (Linda Wingerter and Evgeni Nudelman) will perform a sock-puppet romantic comedy, Galaxy Laundromat. The UConn Spring Puppet Slam will also feature new works by graduate and undergraduate students from the UConn Puppet Arts Program, as well as the coveted annual BIMPY awards for puppetry excellence. Funding for the UConn Spring Puppet Slam is made possible, in part, by the Puppet Slam Network. These performances are recommended for mature audiences.

The UConn Spring Puppet Slam is free and open to the public; donations are greatly appreciated. Seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in UConn's von der Mehden Recital Hall, located at 875 Coventry Rd, Storrs, Conn. For directions to the von der Mehden Recital Hall, visit vdm.uconn.edu. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

To learn more, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2024/02/22/2024-spring-slam.

