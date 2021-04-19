Wright State Theatre Presents Streaming Song Cycle, FUGITIVE SONGS

Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures presents its final performance event of the school year with the streaming musical production, Fugitive Songs, a 19-song journey across America.

This innovative song cycle, conceived as half-musical/half-hootenanny, spotlights people on the run: a disgruntled Subway sandwich employee, a jilted ex-cheerleader, a pair of Patty Hearst fanatics, a stoner forced to rob a convenience store against his will, and many others.

Blending traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel, Fugitive Songs offers a new sound for a restless America. The musical revue will stream from April 30th-May 2nd at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50550

Fugitive Songs' writers, Chris Miller (music) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics), are the songwriting team behind the critically acclaimed Broadway musical Tuck Everlasting and off-Broadway's The Burnt Part Boys, among many others. Wright State's production is directed by Senior Lecturer Jamie Cordes and musical directed by Staff Music Director Melissa Yanchak.

Director Jamie Cordes says, "In a challenging time where social distancing and mask wearing is necessary, our small company of actors and artistic team collaborated to produce a creative and inspiring production. Fugitive Songs is particularly relevant and relatable during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it explores the growth of six individuals in their 20's wanting to run from their problems of mundane routine and relationships.

Their journey through challenges and discoveries finds them moving forward and finding their home either physically or spiritually. This is certainly relatable to us over the last year of life changing events. We came into the project with some hesitancy due to a year of waiting in the wings, but quickly found our joy and confidence in telling a story." Cordes cites one particular lyric as being resonant at this time, from the song "Shine":

"But there's hope in the forecast,

one day we're under shadow.

One day we're bound to shine,

We're bound to shine,

Shine."

This production of Fugitive Songs was filmed in Wright State's Festival Playhouse, and offers viewers a rare glimpse backstage, as it uses the theatre in ways only possible through film. Filmed at the height of the pandemic, actors are masked and observed strict safety and health protocols. The urgency of that moment is clear in their performances. Chair and Artistic Director Joe Deer says, "This year has been challenging for everyone. But, seeing how quickly our students and entire department banded together to find safe solutions to every one of the eleven productions we created has been such an affirmation of their passion and professionalism. Over the course of less than six months, we produced and presented two film festivals (one online and one drive-in), three outdoor productions, two streaming dance concerts, two streaming musicals, plus a radio play. I can't find another school in America that work so efficiently to get students engaged in productions that kept them engaged the Wright State Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures has. I'm incredibly proud of everyone involved in all of them, and right now, particularly Fugitive Songs."

Audiences can access the production from April 30th- May 2nd. Tickets are available now at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50550 where audience members can stream the show directly.