Opera Columbus Returns to the Palace Theatre with Valentine’s Day Opera

Opera Columbus’ season will continue with the Columbus premiere of The Anonymous Lover at the Palace Theatre on February 13 and 15, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. This luminous and rarely performed romantic comedy marks Opera Columbus’s long-awaited return to the Palace Theatre for the first time since 2005, rekindling a powerful connection to what was once the company’s artistic home and one of Columbus’s most beloved historic venues.

Adapted from the comedic play by Stéphanie Félicité de Genlis (Madame de Genlis), The Anonymous Lover centers on Léontine, a wealthy widow who begins receiving ardent letters and extravagant gifts from a mysterious admirer. Unbeknownst to her, the devoted suitor is her close friend Valcour, who conceals his identity out of fear of rejection. What follows is a sparkling journey of mistaken intentions, emotional vulnerability, and comic intrigue, culminating in a deeply satisfying revelation that celebrates the courage it takes to love openly and honestly.

The third of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges’s six operas, The Anonymous Lover was his most successful during his lifetime and is the only one to survive in full today. The work holds a singular place in music history as one of the earliest known operas composed by a Black artist. A contemporary of Mozart, Bologne was a towering cultural figure of 18th-century Europe—a virtuoso violinist, celebrated composer, conductor, and champion fencer whose musical language was so influential that elements of his style later appeared in works by Mozart and his contemporaries. His extraordinary life was recently brought to new audiences in the feature film Chevalier (2022), now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Bologne’s elegant and emotionally charged score is paired with a vibrant new book adaptation by Obie Award-winning Boston playwright Kirsten Greenidge, blending English dialogue with the original French vocal music. The production will be performed bilingually, with dialogue in English and singing in French, accompanied by English supertitles, making the work both historically rich and immediately accessible to contemporary audiences.

The production will be conducted by Dr. Everett McCorvey, Opera Columbus’s Principal Guest Conductor, and directed by Grammy Award-winning stage director Kenneth Overton, one of the most dynamic and in-demand artists working in opera and musical theater today. Known internationally for his imaginative storytelling, emotional precision, and visually striking productions at major companies and festivals, Overton brings a bold theatrical sensibility that promises to infuse this revival with sophistication, warmth, and irresistible comedic sparkle.

Audiences are encouraged to arrive early for special Valentine’s Day-themed experiences, including a playful “newlywed game”-style preshow event and the opportunity to purchase a rose to be placed on a loved one’s seat before the performance. Patrons are also invited to dress in pink or red to celebrate a weekend dedicated to romance, music, and shared festivity.

“It’s a joy to return to the Palace Theatre with The Anonymous Lover,” said Julia Noulin-Mérat, General Director + CEO of Opera Columbus. “This rarely heard gem combines elegance, heart, and humor while amplifying a vital voice, Joseph Bologne, who was far ahead of his time. Pairing his remarkable music with an artist of Kenneth Overton’s caliber allows us to present this story with the scale, beauty, and emotional resonance it deserves.”

Symone Harcum leads the cast as Léontine, alongside Jonathan Pierce Rhodes as Valcour, Robert Kerr as Ophémon, Matthew Pearce as Colin, Hannah Bullock as Jeannette, Lauren Cook as Dorothée, and Marcus Charleston and LauraLee Jingo as supernumeraries.

The Anonymous Lover will be presented at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 2:00 p.m.