Review: Short North Stage's COME FROM AWAY at Garden Theatre

Somehow, it seems appropriate that on the same weekend the Short North Stage opened its production of Come From Away, 183 flights at John Glenn Columbus International Airport were canceled.

The Irene Sankoff and David Hein penned musical is a true life account about the diversion of 38 jetliners to Gander, Newfoundland, and Labrador in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Among the 250-plus attendees of the Garden Theatre’s spirited opening night on Jan. 23 were Shirley Brooks-Jones of Columbus and Dave Reaman of Lima, who were among the 7,000 passengers who were stranded during the real-life event. Brooks-Jones, who talked with the cast leading up to the show, proudly waved a Newfoundland and Labrador flag at the curtain call.

Skeptics might wonder why anyone would want to relive such a tumultuous event. Others may question how a 100-minute musical about a four-day layover could be entertaining or moving.

Doubters should take a gander (bad pun, I know) at this dynamic, can’t-miss performance. Short North Stage's show, which runs Jan. 23-Feb. 15 at the Garden Theatre (1187 N. High Street), succeeds because of a talented cast telling an amazingly complex story with the help of a vibrant orchestra.

It is fitting that Come From Away— a story about a town welcoming stranded passengers to double its population —thrives as an ensemble piece. Directed and choreographed by Dionysia Williams Velazco, the show features a constellation of stars, each one spreading their own light.

Come From Away’s cast list shows each actor’s primary character and adds “and others” as the troupe must portray over 70 different roles. An actor can shift from a Canadian policeman to an Orthodox rabbi to an impatient New York passenger in minutes, distinguished only by headwear, glasses, and sharply different dialects.

Only six of the 14 songs are “spotlight songs,” featuring one to four singers. Hannah-Kathryn Wall (“I Am Here”), Peyton Chance (“Prayer”), Andrew Hendrick “(Screech In”), and Kristin Kelleher (“Me and the Sky”) are show-stopping in their respective solos. However, the power of this show lies in the company’s renditions of songs like “Welcome to the Rock,” “38 Planes,” “Darkness and Trees,” and “On the Edge.”

Similarly, each character provides a strand in the complex spider web of storylines.

Some are romantic. Adam Williams shines in his role as Nick, the awkward Brit who becomes romantically entangled with Texan Diane (Julie Russell).

Others unveil darker parts of the story. Jerrod Ganesh combines his comedic chops as Kevin J, who breaks up with his boyfriend during the stay, with his dramatic side as a Muslim cook who experiences discrimination in the wake of Sept. 11.

Some strands show people rising to the moment. Lizzy Miller is compelling as Janice Mosher, a reporter who evolves from being overwhelmed on her first day to becoming the community’s compassionate voice.

Rachel Hertenstein (Bonnie), Darius J. Manuel (Bob), Tucker O’Roark (Oz) and Christine Zavakos (Beulah) each provide his or her own spice to the mix of stories.

The eight-piece orchestra, directed by Dr. Malik Khalfani and associate director Dee Saunders anchors this show. After having to forego a live band in recent shows like THE WIZ, SNS has a live band for this production, thanks to a donation from Bill Mitchell in memory of Wayne Lawson.

Khalfani (keyboard), J. Patrick Barrett (flutes/whistles), Luis Gonzales and Karl Wohlwend (guitar), Mathew Kinnear (violin), Drew Martin (drums), Eric Paton (percussion), and Eric Stratton (bass) bring an extraordinary soundtrack to life.

The orchestra provides the power to the hard-edged songs like the show’s opener “Welcome to the Rock” and the pivotal “Me and the Sky” and soften the mood for tracks like “38 Planes” and “I Am Here.” Extra thumbs up go to Kinnear whose violin gives the show a folk rock sound and Barrett, who nails the whistle solo in the hilarious snippet of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Come From Away is not only a poignant reminder of a very dark day, but it also recaps how a community can unite to overcome that darkness. It is a must-see event, whether you live in Columbus or are just stranded here at the airport.

Photo credit: Kyle Long Photography

