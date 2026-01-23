Ken Ludwig’s DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUIS to be Presented at Avalon Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Avalon Productions is inviting audiences to fall in love with a story born of paper, ink, and unwavering hope this winter. Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louis is a tender and often comical romantic drama set during World War II. This meaningful play comes to The Avalon Theatre stage in Marysville, running Friday, February 27, through Sunday, March 1.

At the heart of the play are Jack, a quiet and principled military doctor stationed in Oregon, and Louise, a bold and spirited aspiring actress chasing her dreams in New York City. Though strangers, the two are unknowingly matched by their parents and begin exchanging letters that evolve from polite introductions into a deeply personal, witty, and soul-stirring connection. As the war looms large, distance grows, and the future feels increasingly uncertain, their correspondence becomes a lifeline, proving that love can flourish even when the world is at its most fragile.

Starring in this intimate two-person play are Matthew Benedek as Jack and Lucy Hoy as Louise. Their onstage chemistry is enriched by the fact that Benedek and Hoy are also a real-life couple, lending authenticity, warmth, and emotional depth to every exchanged letter and shared moment throughout this moving work.

The Avalon Theatre is excited to have Lucy Hoy return to a space she considers her artistic home. Known for her expressive performances, her recent credits include Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Beth in Merrily We Roll Along, both with The Gallery Players, and most recently as Shelby in Steel Magnolias at The Avalon Theatre. Matthew Benedek makes his Avalon Theatre debut as Jack. A familiar face on Columbus-area stages, his past performances include Gerry Goffin in The Gallery Players' production of Beautiful, Merrily We Roll Along, Ragtime, and more.

Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louis is more than a love story; it is a moving meditation on courage, humor, patience, and the human need for connection. By turns charming and poignant, the play celebrates the enduring power of words and the quiet heroism of loving someone across impossible distances.

There are only 3 chances to catch this moving drama. Join The Avalon Theatre for performances on Friday, February 27 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, February 28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 pm.