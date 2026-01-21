Lincoln Theatre Unveils Winter 2026 Backstage At The Lincoln Schedule

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lincoln Theatre will present a lineup of local performers in early 2026 as part of its ongoing Backstage at the Lincoln concert series. The series offers audiences the opportunity to experience performances from seats onstage, providing an alternative perspective within the venue’s Egyptian Revival–style interior.

All performances will take place at the Lincoln Theatre, located at 769 East Long Street. Each concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $27.62.

Shelby & Marquita Lyles

Thursday, January 22

Solo artists Shelby and Marquita Lyles will appear together for a one-night-only concert as part of the Backstage at the Lincoln series. The program will feature Gospel and Inspirational music performed in a duet setting.

All-Star Staff Performance

Friday, February 27

This edition of Backstage at the Lincoln will feature members of the Lincoln Theatre staff performing as artists. The event will highlight the creative work of staff members whose artistic practices extend beyond their roles within the organization.

Featured performers include Joenathan Banks, Davitrick Brewster, Gamal Brown, Job Clarkson, Naiya Sayavong, Kevin Seals, Quianna Simpson, Damani Wade, Talia Walls, and Tamani Watkins.

“Honor Her” – Celebrating the Women Staff of the Lincoln

Thursday, March 19

“Honor Her” will focus on the women of the Lincoln Theatre, recognizing their contributions as leaders, artists, and creatives. The program will feature reflections and shared stories centered on the impact of women working onstage and behind the scenes at the organization.

The Sound of La’Toya

Thursday, April 16

Vocalist La’Toya “Buzzy” Jones will appear in concert as part of the Backstage at the Lincoln series. Jones has performed across jazz, gospel, R&B, and theatrical stages and is an alum of the Lincoln Theatre Incubation Program.

The Backstage at the Lincoln series continues to spotlight local artists while offering audiences an onstage performance experience. Additional information and tickets are available through the Lincoln Theatre.