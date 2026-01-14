 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Francesca DiFranceso - MAE WEST: AFTER DARK - Abbey Theatre of Dublin

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Taya Lukacsko - 42ND STREET - GLHS alumni summer theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marci Hain - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer

Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer

Best Direction Of A Musical
Cindi Macioce - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Joe Bishara - BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS - Original Productions Theatre/Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Ensemble
42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Bratton - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jeff Shellhammer - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer

Best Musical
42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer

Best New Play Or Musical
IN THE LAND OF OZ - CCT

Best Performer In A Musical
Maya Cidale - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Otterbein Summer Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Becca Blacksten - KATE HAMILL’S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Play
BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS - Original Productions Theatre/Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Production of an Opera
WEST SIDE STORY - Opera Columbus, CAPA

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Schmidt - 42ND STREET - GLHS alumni summer musical

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Linh Ohm - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vivie Bishara - FUN HOME - Evolution Theatre/Abbey Theater of Dublin

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Simone Gelety - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Otterbein Theatre and Dance

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEETLEJUICE - Victoria Players Children’s Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
Abbey Theater of Dublin

