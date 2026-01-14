Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Columbus Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Francesca DiFranceso - MAE WEST: AFTER DARK - Abbey Theatre of Dublin



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Taya Lukacsko - 42ND STREET - GLHS alumni summer theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marci Hain - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer



Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer



Best Direction Of A Musical

Cindi Macioce - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Joe Bishara - BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS - Original Productions Theatre/Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Ensemble

42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Bratton - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jeff Shellhammer - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer



Best Musical

42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer



Best New Play Or Musical

IN THE LAND OF OZ - CCT



Best Performer In A Musical

Maya Cidale - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Otterbein Summer Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Becca Blacksten - KATE HAMILL’S PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Play

BOBBY AND THE CHIMPS - Original Productions Theatre/Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Production of an Opera

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera Columbus, CAPA



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Schmidt - 42ND STREET - GLHS alumni summer musical



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Linh Ohm - 42ND STREET - Gahanna Lincoln Summer



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Vivie Bishara - FUN HOME - Evolution Theatre/Abbey Theater of Dublin



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Simone Gelety - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Otterbein Theatre and Dance



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEETLEJUICE - Victoria Players Children’s Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Abbey Theater of Dublin

