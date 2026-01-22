 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY

Theatre for Positive Change

By: Jan. 22, 2026

The Tipping Point Theatre CBUS presents Lydia R. Diamond’s Stick Fly, a powerful play that explores family, identity, privilege, and bias with humor, depth and honesty. 

By Lydia R. Diamond, Directed By Patrica Wallace Winbush, Cast: Caliph Scott - Joseph LeVay, Alan Tyson - Flip LeVay, Willian Winbush - Kent LeVay, Monae James - Taylor, K. C. Hopkins - Kimber, Leigh - Cheryl,

Performances run Jan. 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31, @ 8:00pm, Jan. 24 - Feb. 1, @ 2:00pm, Jan. 25 @ 4:00pm. at MadLab Theatre, 227 N.3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio  43215.  Tickets at the link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35811/production/1260391

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image

Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY Image




Don't Miss a Columbus News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos