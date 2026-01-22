Photos: First look at The Tipping Point Theatre Co’s STICK FLY

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tipping Point Theatre CBUS presents Lydia R. Diamond’s Stick Fly, a powerful play that explores family, identity, privilege, and bias with humor, depth and honesty.

By Lydia R. Diamond, Directed By Patrica Wallace Winbush, Cast: Caliph Scott - Joseph LeVay, Alan Tyson - Flip LeVay, Willian Winbush - Kent LeVay, Monae James - Taylor, K. C. Hopkins - Kimber, Leigh - Cheryl,

Performances run Jan. 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31, @ 8:00pm, Jan. 24 - Feb. 1, @ 2:00pm, Jan. 25 @ 4:00pm. at MadLab Theatre, 227 N.3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Tickets at the link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35811/production/1260391

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer