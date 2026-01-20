JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING To Play The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio will present JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, the Tony-nominated Broadway comedy by Jocelyn Bioh, in Studio One from March 5–22. The production follows its acclaimed Broadway premiere and is presented with expanded audience engagement programming throughout the run.

Set over the course of a single summer day in Harlem, the play centers on a group of West African immigrant hair braiders whose workday unfolds amid looming deadlines, personal aspirations, friendships, and the realities of building a life in a new country. The Contemporary’s production reunites Bioh’s script with director Shanelle Marie, who previously directed the company’s sold-out production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.

The role of Jaja will be played by Lachandra Baker, CEO of LBB Edutainment, who is also serving as the production’s Community Engagement Coordinator. In that role, Baker will curate and lead post-show talkbacks, panel discussions, and community events designed to extend conversations inspired by the play.

The Broadway production of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding received multiple Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, and won Tony Awards for Costume Design and Hair & Wig Design. The play was also recognized by critics for its depiction of contemporary Black womanhood and immigrant community life.

Preview performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on March 5 and 8 p.m. on March 6. Opening night is March 7 at 8 p.m. Performances continue through March 22, with evening performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up.

Tickets are $68.55, inclusive of fees, and include reserved seating. Pay-What-You-Want tickets will be available at the box office two hours before preview performances, and $20 student rush tickets will be offered beginning two hours before curtain with valid student ID, subject to availability.

The production is supported by a grant from the PNC Foundation through its PNC Arts Alive initiative, with additional sponsorship and season support from local and national partners.