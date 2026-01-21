LEATHER AND LACE: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THE WOMEN OF ROCK Comes to Shadowbox Live

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shadowbox Live (SBX) will continue its 2026 season with Leather and Lace: A Music Tribute to the Women of Rock. Last performed in 2021, the popular production returns bigger and better with 8 new songs and 5 new artists that were not previously in the show.

Leather and Lace will open on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. and continue through May 2 at Shadowbox Live in the Brewery District.

Leather and Lace pays tribute to 20 different female rock performers through song, dance, video and fun facts. Artists featured in the show include Amy Winehouse, Janet Jackson, The Pretty Reckless, Pink and more.

“We are so thrilled to bring back this show, which not only features 20 different female rockers but allows us to showcase the incredible female vocalists of Shadowbox Live who will be paying tribute to them,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live’s Producing Director. “It’s never easy to select which artists and their songs will make the list, but I’m very excited about the final selections, which will pay tribute to some of the very best and fiercest women rockers from the 60’s through today, with Joplin’s 1968 hit Piece of My Heart through to The Warning’s 2024 hit, Sick. Leather and Lace will be a high-energy, rocking show with something for everyone to enjoy and celebrate.”