Tantrum Theater Offers Online Summer Classes For Children and Teens

WOUB has reported that Ohio University's Tantrum Theater has moved its summer activities for children and teens online due to the health crisis.

Check out the full story HERE.

Rebecca VerNooy, Ohio University School of Theater associate professor and Tantrum Theater Director of Education shared: "For the younger kids, this is a way to engage in active imagination, it is a structured way to take the stories they are already telling in their lives - that imaginary play - and put new structure around them...Theater is a really empowering place for kids to find their voices, use their imaginations, and tell their stories and other people's stories."

Ellie Clark, a professional actor and theater educator said, "There are the real world studies out there that show kids involved in theater courses score higher on standardized tests and that they have an increased capacity for memory and attention and concentration...Just the fact that (theater) helps kids succeed in math and science beyond language and storytelling; it increases kids' capacity in multiple areas, and I think you can see that in the kids when you are working with them, using both sides of their brain, while they are doing theater."

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You