THE COLUMBUS SYMPHONY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR To Air On Local Television Stations

The Columbus Symphony will take its 2020 holiday celebration to the broadcast airwaves with "The Columbus Symphony Holiday Spectacular." Conducted by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz and performed by a full, socially distanced Columbus Symphony in concert dress at the Ohio Theatre, the hour-long, family-friendly concert celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with classic carols, beloved holiday pop songs, and other seasonal favorites. The performance will feature the Columbus Symphony Chorus, Columbus Children's Choir, and special guest vocalist N'Kenge. And of course, viewers can expect a special appearance from Santa.

"We were unable to present our annual Holiday Pops or performances of Messiah in 2020 due to the pandemic, so we wanted to do something next level for the holidays," stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. "Through these two television specials, we are literally taking our 'Holiday Spectacular' directly into central Ohio homes, giving viewers the opportunity to celebrate the season with the Columbus Symphony, some for the first time, right in their own living rooms."

The concert will be made available for viewing on the CSO web site free of charge at 8pm on Friday, December 25, through midnight on Thursday, December 31.

