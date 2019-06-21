Symphony Puts The Star In Columbus With Ambitious Initiative

As Columbus gains recognition as an up-and-coming place to live and visit, the Symphony looks to contribute to the city's growing national and international profile. With that in mind, the Symphony has developed Putting the Star in Columbus, a new ambitious, multi-year initiative to engage the entire community in the music and mission of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.



Putting the Star in Columbus is divided into three areas of focus:



Connecting the Symphony to Strategic Civic Priorities Through Putting the Star in Columbus, the Symphony will expand innovative and impactful community service initiatives, with the goal to introduce the next generation of patrons to the power and potential of the Symphony. One such program is CSO Cares, a new initiative where the Columbus Symphony supports the missions of central Ohio social service organizations and schools through the creation of partnerships that bring the transformative power of music to their clients, constituencies, students, and staffs.



Advancing Columbus as a Destination, a Great Place to Live, Work and Raise a Family Having a symphony as beloved and renowned as the Columbus Symphony is a huge draw to people looking to visit or set down roots in the central Ohio area. The Symphony's performances and programs bring audiences to downtown Columbus, generate more than $14 million in economic impact each year, and help bring international attention to the city. The Symphony will make one of its priorities to engage the entire community in the Symphony's music and its mission and help elevate the profile of the city.



Elevate the Symphony's Artistic Profile The final focus in the initiative is to bring more internationally acclaimed artists to Columbus who generate immediate energy and excitement in the community. Guest artists from around the world perform with the Columbus Symphony, bringing some of the world's greatest talent to the local stage. The Symphony will continue to offer unique programming that redefines the Columbus Symphony experience. The Symphony will also develop new initiatives that nurture and celebrate local artists and musicians.



Together, these efforts will help create a deeper connection between the Symphony and the city of Columbus while continuing to enhance the experience for the Symphony's audiences.



"Putting the Star in Columbus will continue the Symphony's mission of providing symphonic music and educational programs of the highest quality that create passion and excitement in our diverse audiences," said Denise Rehg, executive director for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. "Each focus of this initiative will help grow the Symphony's artistic excellence and outreach within Columbus and beyond. We're excited for this next chapter in the Symphony's story and are looking forward to collaborating with the community in new and exciting ways."



To learn more about Putting the Star in Columbus, visit www.ColumbusSymphony.com





