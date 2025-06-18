Photos: Meet the Cast of Actors’ Theatre of Columbus' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM in Schiller Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Theatre of Columbus brings a fresh, spirited production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life this summer, returning to its roots with the quintessential Shakespeare-in-the-Park experience. Check out new photos of the cast.

Directed by Philip J. Hickman, the production runs Thursdays through Sundays at 8:00pm from June 19 to July 13, 2025, at the Schiller Park Amphitheatre.

A timeless favorite in outdoor theatre tradition, A Midsummer Night’s Dream blends romance, rivalry, and magic in a fantastical comedy where mischievous fairies, mistaken identities, and love gone awry collide beneath a midsummer moon. This updated staging promises lively laughs, enchanting visuals, and a whimsical take on Shakespeare’s world of dreamy misadventure and delightful disorder.

Audiences are invited to bring a blanket, a lawn chair, and a sense of wonder for an unforgettable evening of free, accessible, and joy-filled live theatre in the heart of German Village.

To view cast and full show information, visit: https://theactorstheatre.org/2025-season/a-midsummer-nights-dream/

Photo Credit: Kyle Long Photography



Jake Jones, Rachel Cagle, and Lee Gilbert

Ollie Worden, Jake Jones, Rachel Cagle, and Lee Gilbert

Cosette Payne and Alexandra MacKeown

LaBron Foy and Mitch Worden

Tiarro Dapo and Mitch Worden

